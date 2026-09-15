Posted in: HBO, Max, Movies, TV | Tagged: peacemaker

Peacemaker Season 3? Is James Gunn Toying with Our Emotions?

Is James Gunn toying with our emotions? Are we reading a little too much into an emoji? Or could Peacemaker Season 3 become a reality?

Is James Gunn toying with our emotions? Are we reading a little too much into an emoji? Or could there be something to it? We haven't exactly made it a secret that we're all about either a third season of John Cena-starring Peacemaker or a broader spinoff based around Salvation Planet and Checkmate (more on that below). With Man of Tomorrow hitting screens next summer, there's a chance that at least some of the 11th Street Kids could appear (though Gunn has been making it clear that the film won't have as many DCU faces as social media believes it will). But is a third run for the team becoming a bit more of a reality?

Near the end of August, Gunn responded to a question about the chance of a third season with a thinking/pondering emoji. Only a couple of weeks later, Gunn's dropping the same emoji response when asked about seeing Peacemaker or the crew again. Here's a look:

And before you ask? No, we didn't embed the same post twice. This was Gunn's response when asked about a third season at the end of August:

Peacemaker Season 2 Finale: Salvation Planet & More

During the season finale, we learn that what Flag (Frank Grillo), Luthor (Nicholas Hoult), and the others have been looking for is their "Salvation." No, we're not talking about seeing the error of their ways. We're talking about a planet that seems perfect for using as a prison to store metahumans, a plan that Flag ends up selling to the government. Based on the data and analysis Luthor provided, they have a way to access the planet directly without the QUC. A prison planet meant for metahumans is definitely the kind of thing that serves as an overarching threat to the entire DCU. We have a feeling that Luthor's work on this is going to earn him some serious "time served." On the comics side…

"Salvation Run": Running for seven issues, from 2007 to 2008, Salvation Run was written by Bill Willingham and Lilah Sturges, with art by Sean Chen, Walden Wong, Joe Bennett, and Belardino Brabo. After a wild round of assaults from various big bads, the U.S. Government charges Amanda Waller and the Suicide Squad with rounding up supervillains so they can be imprisoned on a distant planet named "Salvation." Over the run of the series, villains either worked to find a way of escaping or ruling over their new home planet. Some of the famous/infamous names that found themselves residing on Salvation were Lex Luthor, the Joker, The Flash's Rogues (Heat Wave, Captain Cold, Weather Wizard, Abra Kadabra, and Mirror Master), Catwoman, and more.

Before Chris gets black-bagged by Flag and dropped off as a "test subject" for the not-very-safe prison planet Salvation, we see Adrian (Freddie Stroma) putting those skids of cash to excellent use. Welcome to Checkmate ("Making the World Better"), a counter-intelligence organization that counts Chris, Adrian, Harcourt (Jennifer Holland), Economos (Steve Agee), Adebayo (Danielle Brooks), Fleury (Tim Meadows), Judomaster (Nhut Le), Bordeaux (Sol Rodríguez), and Eagly. It seems like Flag and Waller will have some problems on their hands, and the DCU has a new intelligence agency in play. And if there was one team that won't stop until Chris is found, it's this one. On the comics side…

"Checkmate": Created by Paul Kupperberg and Steve Erwin and first appearing in Action Comics #598 (March 1988), the Checkmate organization was previously known as The Agency, a branch of Task Force X that Amanda Waller first established. Originally under the command of Colonel Valentina Vostok (Doom Patrol's Negative Woman) and designated to accomplish missions around the world that maintain the best interests of the United States, The Agency would be renamed Checkmate by new head Harry Stein. Taking its name from the winning Chess move, the organization's structure was based on Chess pieces: a King, a Queen, and a number of Bishops, Rooks, Knights, and Pawns. It should be noted that at one point in the organization's history, Maxwell Lord had taken on the title of Black King, devising a plan to use the organization to eliminate metahumans with the intent of manipulating the agency to kill all metahumans on Earth. In the end, Wonder Woman would end up breaking Lord's neck to break his control over Superman.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!