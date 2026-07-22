Posted in: Apple, TV | Tagged: Peculiar Stars, Rebecca Yarros

Peculiar Stars: New Rebecca Yarros Novel Nabs Apple TV Series Order

Though it won't be released until November, bestselling author Rebecca Yarros' new novel, Peculiar Stars, has a series deal at Apple TV.

Rebecca Yarros, creator of the mega-popular Fourth Wing series of novels, has to be one of the hottest names in Hollywood right now. How else would you explain that her brand-new novel, Peculiar Stars, has been sold before its publication date of November 17? Apple TV has won the rights to develop a series based on the novel. No names have been attached to the adaptation yet, as Deadline Hollywood reported. The Fourth Wing series of books has sold over 30 million copies and is set up as a series at Amazon MGM Studios. Yarros also has deals in place with Netflix and Lionsgate for other adaptations.

Rebecca Yarros Might Rival Colleen Hoover Soon

Here is the plot of Peculiar Stars: "Callista Moran has spent a lifetime putting her own plans aside to care for other people. Once she and Darren Knight announce their engagement, she thinks her future is finally set. But when a routine sailing trip goes tragically wrong, a cyclone blows those carefully made plans away. Stranded on an island for the next eighteen months alongside the crew and her fiancé's cousin, Callista discovers a strength she never knew she had. And begins to question the life she always thought she wanted. With Dominic, an ex–army medic, she finds true peace—and a version of herself that she doesn't need to explain. They resist their connection at first, but as months wear on, and the hope of rescue fades, something real starts taking shape, built on who they are when everything else is stripped away. When they're finally found, the world hasn't changed. But they have. In the height of a modern media frenzy, learning to live as the people they've become will challenge not only their definition of survival, but love."

Sounds like Yarros is going to rival Colleen Hoover soon for most adaptations in a short period of time. And don't get us started on all of those Harlan Coben adaptations…

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