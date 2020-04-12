Penny Dreadful: City of Angels Previews A Great Battle On The Horizon

With Showtime's Penny Dreadful: City of Angels set to premiere in two weeks (that Sunday, April 26, for those without quick access to their calendar), the cable network is offering viewers two new looks at "A Great Battle" that's about to befall 1938 Los Angeles and possibly all of humanity. Created and written by original series creator John Logan, the series focuses on Det. Tiago Vega (Daniel Zovatto), and Det. Lewis Michener (Nathan Lane) as they find themselves embroiled in a murder case that shocks the city to its core. Their investigation takes them down the dark roads of Los Angeles' history, from the building of the city's first freeways and its deep traditions of Mexican-American folklore to the dangerous influences of both the Third Reich and rising radio evangelism. But as tensions rise and the dangers mount, it's the conflict between powerful sisters Madga (Natalie Dormer) and Santa Muerte (Lorenza Izzo) that could end up determining the fate of all mankind.

For Det. Vega, it's about balancing his Mexican-American heritage with his responsibilities as a detective while grappling with racism, childhood trauma, and issues of faith. Det. Michener's a veteran officer, Vega's partner, and mentor, who is wise to the ways of the world and ruthless in getting what he wants. Magda is a demon who can take the appearance of anyone she chooses and manifests herself in a number of forms throughout the season. Described as charismatic, clever, and chameleonic, Magda can be an invaluable ally or a deadly enemy. Santa Muerte is the Angel of Holy Death and Magda's sister, and someone who holds a slightly more favorable opinion of what humanity still has to offer.

What supernatural force has presented itself to Maria Vega? TWO WEEKS until #PennyDreadful: #CityofAngels premieres on Showtime. pic.twitter.com/6VUBh1vbMO — Penny Dreadful: City of Angels on Showtime (@SHO_Penny) April 12, 2020

Showtime's Penny Dreadful: City of Angels also stars Jessica Garza, Johnathan Nieves, Adriana Barraza, Michael Gladis, Rory Kinnear, Kerry Bishé, Brent Spiner, Amy Madigan, John Logan, Adam Rodriguez, Thomas Kretschmann, Dominic Sherwood, Ethan Peck, and Lin Shaye. Logan and Michael Aguilar (Kidding) serve as executive producers, along with the Neal Street Productions' Sam Mendes and Pippa Harris, the original series' executive producers. James Bagley will serve as co-executive producer, with Logan's Desert Wolf Productions producing. Paco Cabezas (American Gods, Deadly Class) is on board to direct the series premiere and possibly additional episodes.