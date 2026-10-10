Posted in: Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: Penta, Roman Reigns, wrestling, WWE Money In The Bank

Penta Wins Men's Money in the Bank, The Chadster Reeks of Skunk

Penta Money in the Bank: Penta won the 2026 men's ladder match, and The Chadster reports on it while still reeking of skunk in an abandoned Blockbuster! 🦝

Article Summary Penta won the 2026 Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, beating CM Punk, Kevin Owens, Trick Williams, Je'Von Evans, and Bron Breakker. 🏆🪜

The finish had Je'Von Evans driving an ambulance to ringside before Bron Breakker sent him through its roof, and then Penta hit a Mexican Destroyer off the ladder to grab the contract. 🚑💥

The Chadster says Penta's path proves WWE rewards loyalty and sacrifice, and he predicts a noble failed cash-in against Roman Reigns, which is only The Chadster's WWE-brained opinion and NOT a reported result. 😌

The Chadster files his final report from the abandoned Blockbuster, still reeking of skunk, while Vincent K. Raccoon chitters approval and Tony Khan doesn't understand a single thing about the wrestling business! 🦝😤

The Chadster is filing this final report from the abandoned Blockbuster Video The Chadster has been forced to live in with a family of raccoons after Tony Khan LITERALLY RUINED THE CHADSTER'S LIFE, costing The Chadster his home, his sexual potency, his marriage to Keighleyanne (who is no doubt texting that guy Gary right now), and, most importantly, his beloved Mazda Miata, just because The Chadster is committed to ethical, unbiased journalism that tells the truth about how WWE is great and AEW is terrible! 😤🦝 The Chadster is still reeking of skunk, but he is proud to report that WWE Money in the Bank 2026 ended the right way, with Penta winning the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana, on Saturday, October 10, 2026! 🏆🔥

Penta Defeats CM Punk, Kevin Owens, Trick Williams, Je'Von Evans, and Bron Breakker

Penta defeated CM Punk, Kevin Owens, Trick Williams, Je'Von Evans, and Bron Breakker in the six-man ladder match to become Mr. Money in the Bank, earning a World Championship Match at any time within the next year. 🎉🪜 The Chadster watched the whole thing on the store TV with Vincent K. Raccoon curled up beside him, and Vincent K. Raccoon chittered in approval the instant Penta grabbed the contract. 🦝👏 Linda Raccoon was not as impressed, but only because she was still hissing at the skunk smell coming off the two of them. 🤢

The Finish: An Ambulance, a Massive Ladder, and a Mexican Destroyer

Late in the match, Je'Von Evans returned after being taken out earlier and drove an AMBULANCE to ringside, which is the kind of tightly controlled, completely logical storytelling that WWE does better than anyone. 🚑😍 Evans then climbed a massive ladder, but Breakker launched him off it and through the roof of the ambulance. 💥 The Chadster could not believe how clean and professional it all was. 🙌

That left Penta and Breakker as the last two men standing. Penta hit a Mexican Destroyer off the ladder onto a horizontal ladder, then climbed up and retrieved the contract. 🏆🪜 It was a perfectly executed finish that told one clear story and gave the audience exactly what WWE wanted it to feel. 👌🔥 Nobody had to wonder what was going on. As the great Smash Mouth once sang, "Hey now, you're an all star, get the show on, get paid," and Penta certainly got paid in contract form tonight. 🎤⭐

Penta Proves That WWE Rewards Loyalty and Sacrifice

The Chadster wants to remind readers how Penta got here, because it proves everything good about WWE. 📚 On September 14, Roman Reigns defeated Penta in a World Heavyweight Championship match during Raw's first Mexico City show in 15 years. 🇲🇽 Penta lost honorably to Roman Reigns, which is the highest honor in wrestling, and he did not complain about it. 🙏

One week later, on the September 21 episode of Raw, Penta replaced Solo Sikoa in a qualifier after Solo was abducted, then defeated Dominik Mysterio and Dragon Lee to qualify for this match. 😮 WWE even noted that Penta was one week removed from a strong World Heavyweight Championship effort. That is what loyalty, sacrifice, and being willing to lose to Roman Reigns properly gets a man: the opportunity to lose to that same man again during a failed cash-in attempt some time in the next year! 💪🏆 AEW would never reward someone for losing. It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it. 😠

A Quick Look at the Rest of the Card

Earlier in the night, Roman Reigns defeated LA Knight to retain the World Heavyweight Championship, and The 946 later confronted Reigns before The Usos and Solo Sikoa sparked a brawl. 🥊 Tiffany Stratton defeated Jacy Jayne, Lash Legend, Roxanne Perez, Sol Ruca, and Lola Vice to win the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match, and Oba Femi defeated Bronson Reed. 🎯 In the Triple Threat Match, Liv Morgan defeated Stephanie Vaquer and Becky Lynch to win the Women's World Championship. 👑 That is a card with no wasted motion and no surprises that weren't carefully planned, just the way The Chadster likes it. ✅

The Chadster's Prediction: A Noble Failed Cash-In

Now, the following is strictly The Chadster's WWE-brained interpretation and NOT a reported result. 🧠 WWE's official results did not report any immediate cash-in, and since Penta's win closed the show, there were no matches left on the card. But The Chadster believes the greatest possible use of this contract would be a noble failed cash-in against Roman Reigns. 😌 Penta lost to Roman in Mexico City, so what could be more fitting than getting another chance to lose to Roman again, only with a briefcase this time? 🎬 That is the sort of closure WWE understands and AEW never will. Tony Khan doesn't understand a single thing about the wrestling business. 🙄

Speaking of which, on a recent Busted Open Radio, Bully Ray had some completely objective advice for Tony Khan that Tony Khan will probably ignore, because he is stubborn and obsessed with The Chadster: "Ladder matches in AEW just have guys climbing ladders. Nobody drives an ambulance to ringside, and nobody lands on the roof of one. That's what a real company does, and it's a respect thing, brother." 🚑 Bully Ray carries the Chad McMahon Unbiased Wrestling Journalism seal of approval, and The Chadster wonders if Tony Khan torments him too. 🕵️

Final Thoughts

That is the end of The Chadster's live coverage for WWE Money in the Bank 2026, and what a night it was. 🌙 Penta is the new Mr. Money in the Bank, and the contract is in the best possible hands. For more, check out Bleeding Cool's WWE Money in the Bank tag archive. 📰 The Chadster is going to try to get the skunk smell out of his hair now, then go find a dumpster with some dinner in it. 🗑️🦝

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