Posted in: streaming, TV, YouTube | Tagged: peppa pig, sesame street

Peppa Pig & Elmo Drop "Muddy Puddles" Dance Remix Track, Music Video

Peppa Pig and Elmo just blew the music scene, teaming for the first time to drop the track and music video for "Muddy Puddles (Dance Remix)."

Article Summary Peppa Pig and Elmo team up for the first time on Muddy Puddles (Dance Remix), a playful new crossover track.

The Peppa Pig and Sesame Street music video mashes muddy puddle jumping songs into one upbeat, kid-friendly remix.

Muddy Puddles (Dance Remix) debuted Wednesday on the official Peppa Pig and Sesame Street YouTube channels.

Hasbro and Sesame Workshop call the Peppa Pig-Elmo collab a joyful, high-energy first for both family brands.

If we're being honest, we never knew that we needed a crossover between the Peppa Pig universe and Sesame Street until this morning. And then, "Elmo and Peppa's Muddy Puddles (Dance Remix)" fell into our lives, with both the track and music video dropping on Wednesday morning. You can check out the dance remix of "Muddy Puddles" on both the Peppa Pig and Sesame Street YouTube channels (with more info on how to stay connected below). In the music video, Peppa Pig's beloved "Jumping in Muddy Puddles" song and Elmo's "Jumping in Puddles" song get a full dance remix makeover. The result "is a joyful, high-energy mashup that's equal parts British charm and Sesame Street spirit, celebrating the universal language of music, movement, and a really good puddle jump."

That's how the press release read. What we can tell you is this: after 10 seconds, that thing will get stuck in your brain. How long it stays there depends on how long you listen to it after the 10-second mark. It's also a milestone in that this is the first major crossover collaboration between the two major global family franchises, which is very, very cool.

"Working with Sesame Workshop to bring these two worlds together has been a joy from the very first note," said Sarah Madey, Vice President of Global Marketing at Hasbro. "Peppa and Elmo share so much—curiosity, warmth, and an absolute love of having fun—and this modern, upbeat track reveals the magic of what can happen when these two icons partner up."

Samantha Kennedy, Vice President of Brand Marketing, Sesame Workshop, added, "Sesame Workshop has long harnessed music as a powerful tool for storytelling and connection, and we've always been committed to collaborations that feel authentic and innovative. We're excited to work with Hasbro to bring two iconic characters together for the first time ever. Seeing Peppa and Elmo share the screen will surprise and delight children and families everywhere as they sing and dance side-by-side in this joyful new music video that puts a fresh twist on two beloved tunes."

More episodes of Peppa Pig are available on YouTube, and follow the brand on Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok for fun parent content. For the latest on Sesame Street, visit YouTube and find the brand on social media: TikTok, Facebook, Threads, and X.

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