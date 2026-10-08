Posted in: Disney+, TV | Tagged: percy jackson, Percy Jackson and the Olympians

Percy Jackson and the Olympians Releases New Season 3 Key Art

Set to return on November 20th, Disney+ released new key art for the third season of its Percy Jackson and the Olympians series adaptation.

Article Summary Disney+ unveiled new Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 3 key art ahead of the series return on November 20.

Percy Jackson Season 3 promotion is already underway, with Disney+ shifting fan focus from October to November.

Earlier reveals spotlighted Dafne Keen as Artemis and Saara Chaudry as Zoë Nightshade for Percy Jackson Season 3.

August teases from the Percy Jackson cast offered hints on Season 3 dynamics, standout moments, and fan hype.

Even with October only a week old, Disney+ isn't wasting any time getting fans of the streamer's adaptation of Percy Jackson and the Olympians, focusing on November. Of course, that's when the third season kicks off – November 20th, to be precise. And just to make sure you don't forget, we've got new key art to pass along – here's a look:

Here's a look back at the first-look images spotlighting Dafne Keen as Artemis and Saara Chaudry as Zoē Nightshade that were released in August, followed by some additional insights from the cast and creative team:

From Walker Scobell (Percy Jackson) sharing how much he missed filming with Leah Sava Jeffries (Annabeth Chase) and Aryan Simhadri (Grover Underwood) discussing the changing Percy/Grover dynamic to the cast dropping one-word teases about their favorite Season 3 moments, and much more, here's a look at what went down in August:

Walker Scobell on how he missed being around Leah Sava Jeffries (Annabeth) in 'Percy Jackson and the Olympians' Season 3 | #D23 pic.twitter.com/nlkMcklfxx — Deadline (@DEADLINE) August 15, 2026

Aryan Simhadri on the dynamic between Grover and Percy shifting in Season 3 of 'Percy Jackson and the Olympians' | #D23 pic.twitter.com/tyIT1uayzj — Deadline (@DEADLINE) August 15, 2026

Tamara Smart on working with Walker Scobell to develop Thalia and Percy's relationship in Season 3 of 'Percy Jackson and the Olympians' : "I've never really had a brother, but this is the closest thing I think I'll ever get to it" | #D23 pic.twitter.com/KL1Dxb5rxa — Deadline (@DEADLINE) August 15, 2026

The cast of 'Percy Jackson and the Olympians' use one word to tease their favorite moment from Season 3 | #D23 pic.twitter.com/q8oovm2LHG — Deadline (@DEADLINE) August 15, 2026

Charlie Bushnell on his favorite days spent with Leah Sava Jeffries for 'Percy Jackson and the Olympians' Season 3 pic.twitter.com/pt3z4q8EUM — Deadline (@DEADLINE) August 15, 2026

'Percy Jackson and the Olympians' star Walker Scobell says he will get an SPQR tattoo if they make it to 'Heroes of Olympus' | #D23 pic.twitter.com/3SDa9cQXTb — Deadline (@DEADLINE) August 15, 2026

Disney+'s Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 3 is based on The Titan's Curse, the third installment of Disney Hyperion's bestselling book series by acclaimed author Rick Riordan. The stakes are higher than ever before as Percy is faced with the sudden disappearance of Annabeth and the impending Great Prophecy provided by the Oracle of Delphi, dictating the fate of Olympus. As foretold by the Oracle of Delphi, one demigod child of the "Big Three" is fated to raise Olympus to new heights or bring it crashing into ruin, with their own life hanging in the balance.

If Percy Jackson learned anything after completing two epic quests with Annabeth Chase, it's that he would be lost without her. So when Annabeth is captured by the forces of Kronos, Percy must embark on a perilous journey to rescue her. He must free a goddess in chains, confront the Titan's curse, and avoid triggering the fall of Olympus. With Grover by his side, Percy must join some unlikely questmates to confront a prophecy with dire consequences.

Created by Rick Riordan and Jonathan E. Steinberg, Disney+'s Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 3 is executive produced by Steinberg, Dan Shotz, and Craig Silverstein, alongside Rick Riordan, Rebecca Riordan, The Gotham Group's Ellen Goldsmith-Vein and Jeremy Bell, Bert Salke, James Bobin, Jim Rowe, Albert Kim, Sarah Watson, and Tamara Becher-Wilkinson. Jet Wilkinson serves as an executive producer on the last two episodes of the season.

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