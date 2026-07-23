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Percy Jackson and the Olympians Returns in November: Season 3 Teaser

Returning on November 20th for Season 3, check out the teaser for Percy Jackson and the Olympians, as well as video highlights from SDCC.

Article Summary Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 3 premieres November 20th on Disney+, with a new teaser revealed at SDCC.

Walker Scobell, Aryan Simhadri, Tamara Smart, and more joined producers for a Percy Jackson Hall H panel.

SDCC attendees also saw the opening act of the Percy Jackson Season 3 premiere, introduced by Leah Sava Jeffries.

Panel video highlights tease Thalia, Atlas, and favorite Season 3 moments as Percy Jackson adapts The Titan’s Curse.

Fans of Disney+'s Percy Jackson and the Olympians have a whole lot of reasons to be happy with San Diego Comic-Con. Series stars Walker Scobell (Percy Jackson), Aryan Simhadri (Grover Underwood), Charlie Bushnell (Luke Castellan), Tamara Smart (Thalia Grace), Levi Chrisopulos (Nico di Angelo), and Olive Abercrombie (Bianca di Angelo) joined executive producers Craig Silverstein and Dan Shotz for a panel moderated by content creator and "Percy Jackson" superfan, Juju Green. Along with a teaser (waiting for you above) and the news that the series would return on November 20th, fans in attendance were treated to the opening act of the season's premiere episode, introduced by Leah Sava Jeffries (Annabeth Chase) via video.

Here's a look at some of the panel highlights that went live after the session wrapped:

Walker Scobell takes the stage in Hall H and brings Leah Sava Jeffries' photo with him for the #PercyJackson and the Olympians | #SDCC pic.twitter.com/XwAnt1DmNu — Deadline (@DEADLINE) July 23, 2026

Leah Sava Jeffries sends a message to Hall H at #SDCC during the #PercyJackson and the Olympians panel She wasn't in attendance as she's filming the new 'Cheetah Girls' film pic.twitter.com/ll6QqAxMjC — Deadline (@DEADLINE) July 23, 2026

Tamara Smart on getting to expand Thalia's story on 'Percy Jackson and the Olympians' Season 3, which adapts 'The Titan's Curse' | #SDCC pic.twitter.com/uiLtHKBJEz — Deadline (@DEADLINE) July 23, 2026

Aryan Simhadri and Walker Scobell reveal their favorite episodes/scenes in 'Percy Jackson and the Olympians' Season 3 | #SDCC pic.twitter.com/6DU58WuNRx — Deadline (@DEADLINE) July 23, 2026

Charlie Bushnell is excited for the fans to see Atlas in Season 3 of 'Percy Jackson and the Olympians,' which adapts 'The Titan's Curse' | #SDCC pic.twitter.com/b1cj0GtetQ — Deadline (@DEADLINE) July 23, 2026

Disney+'s Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 3 is based on The Titan's Curse, the third installment of Disney Hyperion's bestselling book series by acclaimed author Rick Riordan. The stakes are higher than ever before as Percy is faced with the sudden disappearance of Annabeth and the impending Great Prophecy provided by the Oracle of Delphi, dictating the fate of Olympus. As foretold by the Oracle of Delphi, one demigod child of the "Big Three" is fated to raise Olympus to new heights or bring it crashing into ruin, with their own life hanging in the balance.

Created by Rick Riordan and Jonathan E. Steinberg, Disney+'s Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 3 is executive produced by Steinberg, Dan Shotz, and Craig Silverstein, alongside Rick Riordan, Rebecca Riordan, The Gotham Group's Ellen Goldsmith-Vein and Jeremy Bell, Bert Salke, James Bobin, Jim Rowe, Albert Kim, Sarah Watson, and Tamara Becher-Wilkinson. Jet Wilkinson serves as an executive producer on the last two episodes of the season.

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