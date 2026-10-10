Posted in: Disney+, TV | Tagged: percy jackson, Percy Jackson and the Olympians

Percy Jackson and the Olympians S03 Episode Titles, Schedule Released

Disney+ released new key art offering a rundown of the episode titles and release schedule for Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 3.

Article Summary Disney+ unveiled Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 3 episode titles and a two-episode-per-week release schedule.

Percy Jackson Season 3 premieres November 20 on Disney+, with the rollout continuing weekly through December 11.

At NYCC 2026, Walker Scobell previewed Percy Jackson’s return as Disney+ builds hype for the new season.

Based on The Titan’s Curse, Percy Jackson Season 3 centers on Annabeth’s disappearance and a dire prophecy.

With a little more than a month to go until the third season of Disney+'s series adaptation of Percy Jackson and the Olympians starts hitting screens with a two-episode premiere, series star Walker Scobell checked in with TV Guide's Damian Holbrook during New York Comic Con (NYCC) 2026 earlier today to talk about the show's return. In addition, new key art was released that offers a rundown of the episode titles, beginning with the November 20th premiere and covering two episodes per week through December 11th.

Disney+'s Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 3 is based on The Titan's Curse, the third installment of Disney Hyperion's bestselling book series by acclaimed author Rick Riordan. The stakes are higher than ever before as Percy is faced with the sudden disappearance of Annabeth and the impending Great Prophecy provided by the Oracle of Delphi, dictating the fate of Olympus. As foretold by the Oracle of Delphi, one demigod child of the "Big Three" is fated to raise Olympus to new heights or bring it crashing into ruin, with their own life hanging in the balance.

If Percy Jackson learned anything after completing two epic quests with Annabeth Chase, it's that he would be lost without her. So when Annabeth is captured by the forces of Kronos, Percy must embark on a perilous journey to rescue her. He must free a goddess in chains, confront the Titan's curse, and avoid triggering the fall of Olympus. With Grover by his side, Percy must join some unlikely questmates to confront a prophecy with dire consequences.

Created by Rick Riordan and Jonathan E. Steinberg, Disney+'s Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 3 is executive produced by Steinberg, Dan Shotz, and Craig Silverstein, alongside Rick Riordan, Rebecca Riordan, The Gotham Group's Ellen Goldsmith-Vein and Jeremy Bell, Bert Salke, James Bobin, Jim Rowe, Albert Kim, Sarah Watson, and Tamara Becher-Wilkinson. Jet Wilkinson serves as an executive producer on the last two episodes of the season.

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