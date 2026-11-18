Posted in: Disney+, TV | Tagged: percy jackson

Percy Jackson and the Olympians S03 Preview: We Sense a Little Tension

Things look a bit tense between Percy (Walker Scobell) and Thalia (Tamara Smart) in this look at Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 3.

Article Summary Disney+ dropped an extended Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 3 preview, and Percy and Thalia are clearly not vibing.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 3 premieres Friday with S03E01 “My Rescue Operation Goes Very Wrong” and S03E02.

Percy Jackson Season 3 adapts Rick Riordan’s The Titan’s Curse, with Percy racing to rescue Annabeth from Kronos’s forces.

Walker Scobell, Leah Sava Jeffries, Aryan Simhadri, Tamara Smart, and Charlie Bushnell lead Percy Jackson Season 3.

With less than 48 hours to go until the first two chapters of the third season of Disney+'s series adaptation of Percy Jackson and the Olympians (S03E01: "My Rescue Operation Goes Very Wrong" and S03E02: "An Old Dead Friend Comes to Visit"), the streaming service has released possibly the longest preview yet of what's to come. While we don't want to spoil what you're about to see, we can safely say that there's a bit of tension between Percy (Walker Scobell) and Thalia (Tamara Smart).

Starring Walker Scobell, Leah Sava Jeffries, Aryan Simhadri, Charlie Bushnell, Tamara Smart, and Levi Chrisopulos, here's the extended sneak preview of Disney+'s Percy Jackson & the Olympians (premiering this Friday):

Disney+'s Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 3 marks the first time that "The Titan's Curse," the third book from Rick Riordan's bestselling series, will be adapted for the screen. If Percy Jackson learned anything after completing two epic quests with Annabeth Chase, it's that he would be lost without her. So when Annabeth is captured by the forces of Kronos, Percy must embark on a perilous journey to rescue her. He must free a goddess in chains, confront the Titan's curse, and avoid triggering the fall of Olympus. With Grover by his side, Percy must join some unlikely questmates to confront a prophecy with dire consequences.

Created by Rick Riordan and Jonathan E. Steinberg, the third season of Percy Jackson and the Olympians is executive produced by Steinberg, Dan Shotz and Craig Silverstein, alongside Rick Riordan, Rebecca Riordan, The Gotham Group's Ellen Goldsmith-Vein and Jeremy Bell, Bert Salke, James Bobin, Jim Rowe, Albert Kim, Sarah Watson and Tamara Becher-Wilkinson. Jet Wilkinson serves as an executive producer on the last two episodes of the season.

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