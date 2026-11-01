Posted in: Disney+, TV | Tagged: percy jackson, Percy Jackson and the Olympians

Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 3 Teaser; Trailer Drops Monday

Disney+ previewed Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 3 in its November 2026 trailer and announced that a trailer would drop on Monday.

Article Summary Disney+ kicked off its November 2026 preview with Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 3 footage and a fresh teaser.

An official Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 3 trailer is set to arrive Monday, November 2, Disney+ confirmed.

Season 3 premieres November 20 with two episodes, as Percy launches a rescue mission that quickly goes off the rails.

Based on The Titan’s Curse, Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 3 raises the stakes with Annabeth missing.

With less than three weeks to go until Disney+'s series adaptation of Percy Jackson and the Olympians kicks off the third season with a two-episode premiere on November 20th (S03E01: "My Rescue Operation Goes Very Wrong" and S03E02: "An Old Dead Friend Comes to Visit"), the streaming service made a bit of news on Sunday. First up, the hit series kicked off Disney+'s trailer for what's to come this month. Following that, a mini-teaser was released announcing that the official trailer would drop this Monday, November 2nd.

Here's a look at the "New on Disney+: November 2026" trailer that was released earlier today, followed by the teaser announcing that the official Season 3 trailer drops on Monday:

Demigods… it's time. #PercyJackson and the Olympians Season 3 trailer TOMORROW. https://t.co/QDUyytv5GD — Percy Jackson (@PercySeries) November 1, 2026

Disney+'s Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 3 is based on The Titan's Curse, the third installment of Disney Hyperion's bestselling book series by acclaimed author Rick Riordan. The stakes are higher than ever before as Percy is faced with the sudden disappearance of Annabeth and the impending Great Prophecy provided by the Oracle of Delphi, dictating the fate of Olympus. As foretold by the Oracle of Delphi, one demigod child of the "Big Three" is fated to raise Olympus to new heights or bring it crashing into ruin, with their own life hanging in the balance.

If Percy Jackson learned anything after completing two epic quests with Annabeth Chase, it's that he would be lost without her. So when Annabeth is captured by the forces of Kronos, Percy must embark on a perilous journey to rescue her. He must free a goddess in chains, confront the Titan's curse, and avoid triggering the fall of Olympus. With Grover by his side, Percy must join some unlikely questmates to confront a prophecy with dire consequences.

Created by Rick Riordan and Jonathan E. Steinberg, Disney+'s Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 3 is executive produced by Steinberg, Dan Shotz, and Craig Silverstein, alongside Rick Riordan, Rebecca Riordan, The Gotham Group's Ellen Goldsmith-Vein and Jeremy Bell, Bert Salke, James Bobin, Jim Rowe, Albert Kim, Sarah Watson, and Tamara Becher-Wilkinson. Jet Wilkinson serves as an executive producer on the last two episodes of the season.

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