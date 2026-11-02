Posted in: Disney+, TV | Tagged: percy jackson, Percy Jackson and the Olympians

Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 3 Trailer: To Rescue Annabeth!

With a two-episode return set for November 20th, here's the official trailer for Disney+'s Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 3.

Article Summary Disney+ has released the official Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 3 trailer ahead of its November 20 premiere.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians returns with two episodes: My Rescue Operation Goes Very Wrong and An Old Dead Friend Comes to Visit.

The Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 3 trailer teases a desperate race to rescue Annabeth from Kronos.

Season 3 adapts The Titan’s Curse, with Percy and his allies facing dangerous new threats and a prophecy.

Disney+ promised an official trailer for the third season of its series adaptation of Percy Jackson and the Olympians on Monday, and the streaming service did not disappoint. With a two-episode premiere set for November 20th (S03E01: "My Rescue Operation Goes Very Wrong" and S03E02: "An Old Dead Friend Comes to Visit"), we've got the official trailer, an image gallery, and a rundown of the release schedule/episode titles waiting for you below. Starring Walker Scobell, Leah Sava Jeffries, Aryan Simhadri, Charlie Bushnell, Tamara Smart, and Levi Chrisopulos, the latest look finds Percy and his friends in a race to save Annabeth from the forces of Kronos. But with greater threats coming from all directions, time may not be on our heroes' side.

Disney+'s Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 3 marks the first time that "The Titan's Curse," the third book from Rick Riordan's bestselling series, will be adapted for the screen. If Percy Jackson learned anything after completing two epic quests with Annabeth Chase, it's that he would be lost without her. So when Annabeth is captured by the forces of Kronos, Percy must embark on a perilous journey to rescue her. He must free a goddess in chains, confront the Titan's curse, and avoid triggering the fall of Olympus. With Grover by his side, Percy must join some unlikely questmates to confront a prophecy with dire consequences.

Created by Rick Riordan and Jonathan E. Steinberg, the third season of Percy Jackson and the Olympians is executive produced by Steinberg, Dan Shotz and Craig Silverstein, alongside Rick Riordan, Rebecca Riordan, The Gotham Group's Ellen Goldsmith-Vein and Jeremy Bell, Bert Salke, James Bobin, Jim Rowe, Albert Kim, Sarah Watson and Tamara Becher-Wilkinson. Jet Wilkinson serves as an executive producer on the last two episodes of the season.

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