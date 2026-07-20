Posted in: Conventions, Disney+, Events, Hulu, Pop Culture, san diego comic con, TV | Tagged: futurama, king of the hill, percy jackson, sdcc

Percy Jackson, King of the Hill, Futurama & More Get SDCC Off-Sites

Check out the SDCC 2026 off-sites planned, including Hulu Animayhem (with King of the Hill and Futurama) and Percy Jackson and the Olympians.

Article Summary Disney Entertainment Television brings Percy Jackson and the Olympians and Hulu Animayhem off-sites to SDCC 2026.

Percy Jackson fans can enter a titan-sized trident adventure with season 3 Easter eggs, clues, photo ops, and swag.

Hulu Animayhem: Fandom Fuel Up spotlights King of the Hill and Futurama with immersive sets, food, and giveaways.

Get SDCC 2026 dates, times, and Gaslamp locations for the Percy Jackson experience and Hulu Animayhem activation.

One of the biggest extravaganzas to descend upon the pop culture landscape is set to hit later this week, and we're learning what Disney Entertainment Television has planned for San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) 2026. If you're a fan of "Hulu Animayhem" (especially King of the Hill and Futurama) and Disney+'s Percy Jackson and the Olympians, you're going to like what we have waiting for you below. Hulu Animayhem: Fandom Fuel Up invites fans to join their favorite time-travelers, aliens, family men, and quirky neighbors in an immersive experience, along with character-inspired photo-op moments, themed food and beverage offerings, and even on-site goodies. For "Percy Jackson" fans, you're going to get a chance to step inside a titan-sized trident for a "choose your own adventure" journey that will include easter eggs, intel on the upcoming season, and exclusive on-site takeaways.

Hulu Animayhem: The Fandom Fuel Up: The iconic Planet Express returns to Comic-Con alongside Bobby Hill's new Robata Chane venture. Guests can enjoy themed offerings like Fry's 100 Days of Cold Brew and Robata Chane-inspired yakitori. As guests fuel up, they'll explore immersive environments, uncover hidden Easter eggs, and capture shareable moments inspired by fan-favorite storylines from each series. Palm Trees Garden in the Gaslamp Quarter.

Thursday, July 23 – Saturday, July 25: 10:30 AM- 7:00 PM

Sunday, July 26: 11:00 AM – 4:00 PM

Disney's Percy Jackson and The Olympians: Guests will be invited to step inside a titan-sized trident embarking on a journey of their choosing with Percy, Annabeth, or Thalia, on a quest to defeat the evil Titans. While on their journey, guests can expect hidden season 3 easter eggs, prophecy-lead clues, on-site photo moments, and exclusive Camp Half-Blood goodies. Corner of 5th and L Street (main entrance to the Gaslamp Quarter).

Thursday, July 23: 9:30 AM – 7:00 PM

Friday, July 24: 10:30 AM – 7:00 PM

Saturday, July 25: 9:30 AM – 7:00 PM

Sunday, July 26: 9:30 AM – 5:00 PM

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