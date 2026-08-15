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Percy Jackson Team Teases S03; Keen/Artemis, Chaudry/Nightshade Images

Disney+'s Percy Jackson & the Olympians cast dropped Season 3 insights, and images of Dafne Keen's Artemis & Saara Chaudry's Zoē Nightshade.

Article Summary Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 3 teases from D23 reveal fresh cast insights and a new teaser for fans.

Walker Scobell shares missing scenes with Leah Sava Jeffries, while Aryan Simhadri hints at Percy and Grover shifts.

Tamara Smart previews Percy and Thalia’s sibling-like bond, and the cast drops one-word Percy Jackson Season 3 clues.

Charlie Bushnell spotlights key Season 3 moments, while Scobell jokes about an SPQR tattoo if Heroes of Olympus happens.

After wowing fans on Friday night with the release of an official teaser, the team behind Disney+'s Percy Jackson & the Olympians was in the spotlight at Disney's D23 on Saturday to offer more insights and teases about what's ahead for the third season. In addition, first-look images of Dafne Keen as Artemis and Saara Chaudry as Zoē Nightshade were also released. You can check out the images below, followed by some highlights from today's D23 presentation.

From Walker Scobell (Percy Jackson) sharing how much he missed filming with Leah Sava Jeffries (Annabeth Chase) and Aryan Simhadri (Grover Underwood) discussing the changing Percy/Grover dynamic to the cast dropping one-word teases about their favorite Season 3 moments, and much more, here's a look at what went down earlier today:

Walker Scobell on how he missed being around Leah Sava Jeffries (Annabeth) in 'Percy Jackson and the Olympians' Season 3 | #D23 pic.twitter.com/nlkMcklfxx — Deadline (@DEADLINE) August 15, 2026

Aryan Simhadri on the dynamic between Grover and Percy shifting in Season 3 of 'Percy Jackson and the Olympians' | #D23 pic.twitter.com/tyIT1uayzj — Deadline (@DEADLINE) August 15, 2026

Tamara Smart on working with Walker Scobell to develop Thalia and Percy's relationship in Season 3 of 'Percy Jackson and the Olympians' : "I've never really had a brother, but this is the closest thing I think I'll ever get to it" | #D23 pic.twitter.com/KL1Dxb5rxa — Deadline (@DEADLINE) August 15, 2026

The cast of 'Percy Jackson and the Olympians' use one word to tease their favorite moment from Season 3 | #D23 pic.twitter.com/q8oovm2LHG — Deadline (@DEADLINE) August 15, 2026

Charlie Bushnell on his favorite days spent with Leah Sava Jeffries for 'Percy Jackson and the Olympians' Season 3 pic.twitter.com/pt3z4q8EUM — Deadline (@DEADLINE) August 15, 2026

'Percy Jackson and the Olympians' star Walker Scobell says he will get an SPQR tattoo if they make it to 'Heroes of Olympus' | #D23 pic.twitter.com/3SDa9cQXTb — Deadline (@DEADLINE) August 15, 2026

Disney+'s Percy Jackson & the Olympians Season 3 is based on The Titan's Curse, the third installment of Disney Hyperion's bestselling book series by acclaimed author Rick Riordan. The stakes are higher than ever before as Percy is faced with the sudden disappearance of Annabeth and the impending Great Prophecy provided by the Oracle of Delphi, dictating the fate of Olympus. As foretold by the Oracle of Delphi, one demigod child of the "Big Three" is fated to raise Olympus to new heights or bring it crashing into ruin, with their own life hanging in the balance.

If Percy Jackson learned anything after completing two epic quests with Annabeth Chase, it's that he would be lost without her. So when Annabeth is captured by the forces of Kronos, Percy must embark on a perilous journey to rescue her. He must free a goddess in chains, confront the Titan's curse, and avoid triggering the fall of Olympus. With Grover by his side, Percy must join some unlikely questmates to confront a prophecy with dire consequences.

Created by Rick Riordan and Jonathan E. Steinberg, Disney+'s Percy Jackson & the Olympians Season 3 is executive produced by Steinberg, Dan Shotz, and Craig Silverstein, alongside Rick Riordan, Rebecca Riordan, The Gotham Group's Ellen Goldsmith-Vein and Jeremy Bell, Bert Salke, James Bobin, Jim Rowe, Albert Kim, Sarah Watson, and Tamara Becher-Wilkinson. Jet Wilkinson serves as an executive producer on the last two episodes of the season.

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