Posted in: Disney+, TV | Tagged: percy jackson, Percy Jackson & The Olympians

Percy Jackson & the Olympians Season 3 Teaser Trailer Released at D23

Here's a look at the official teaser trailer for Disney+'s Percy Jackson & the Olympians that was released during Disney's D23 presentation.

Article Summary Disney unveiled the Percy Jackson & the Olympians Season 3 teaser trailer at D23 ahead of the November 20 return.

Percy Jackson & the Olympians Season 3 adapts The Titan’s Curse, with Percy racing to rescue Annabeth.

The new season sends Percy and Grover on a dangerous quest involving Kronos, a chained goddess, and a dire prophecy.

Following the SDCC panel, D23 also brought a new official overview and fresh details on Percy Jackson & the Olympians.

Earlier this summer, Disney+'s Percy Jackson & the Olympians stars Walker Scobell (Percy Jackson), Aryan Simhadri (Grover Underwood), Charlie Bushnell (Luke Castellan), Tamara Smart (Thalia Grace), Levi Chrisopulos (Nico di Angelo), and Olive Abercrombie (Bianca di Angelo) joined executive producers Craig Silverstein and Dan Shotz for a panel at San Diego Comic-Con that offfered some great insights into the upcoming season – with a video introduction by Leah Sava Jeffries (Annabeth Chase).

'Percy Jackson and the Olympians' Hunters of Artemis start on the stage The trident comes down as Walker Scobell takes the stage | #D23 pic.twitter.com/OPexGLkYjH — Deadline (@DEADLINE) August 15, 2026

Now, with the series set to return on November 20th, Disney's D23: The Ultimate Fan Event is celebrating with preview images, a new overview, and a teaser trailer.

If Percy Jackson learned anything after completing two epic quests with Annabeth Chase, it's that he would be lost without her. So when Annabeth is captured by the forces of Kronos, Percy must embark on a perilous journey to rescue her. He must free a goddess in chains, confront the Titan's curse, and avoid triggering the fall of Olympus. With Grover by his side, Percy must join some unlikely questmates to confront a prophecy with dire consequences.

Disney+'s Percy Jackson & the Olympians Season 3 is based on The Titan's Curse, the third installment of Disney Hyperion's bestselling book series by acclaimed author Rick Riordan. The stakes are higher than ever before as Percy is faced with the sudden disappearance of Annabeth and the impending Great Prophecy provided by the Oracle of Delphi, dictating the fate of Olympus. As foretold by the Oracle of Delphi, one demigod child of the "Big Three" is fated to raise Olympus to new heights or bring it crashing into ruin, with their own life hanging in the balance.

Here's a look at some of the panel highlights that went live after the session wrapped:

Walker Scobell takes the stage in Hall H and brings Leah Sava Jeffries' photo with him for the #PercyJackson and the Olympians | #SDCC pic.twitter.com/XwAnt1DmNu — Deadline (@DEADLINE) July 23, 2026

Leah Sava Jeffries sends a message to Hall H at #SDCC during the #PercyJackson and the Olympians panel She wasn't in attendance as she's filming the new 'Cheetah Girls' film pic.twitter.com/ll6QqAxMjC — Deadline (@DEADLINE) July 23, 2026

Tamara Smart on getting to expand Thalia's story on 'Percy Jackson and the Olympians' Season 3, which adapts 'The Titan's Curse' | #SDCC pic.twitter.com/uiLtHKBJEz — Deadline (@DEADLINE) July 23, 2026

Aryan Simhadri and Walker Scobell reveal their favorite episodes/scenes in 'Percy Jackson and the Olympians' Season 3 | #SDCC pic.twitter.com/6DU58WuNRx — Deadline (@DEADLINE) July 23, 2026

Charlie Bushnell is excited for the fans to see Atlas in Season 3 of 'Percy Jackson and the Olympians,' which adapts 'The Titan's Curse' | #SDCC pic.twitter.com/b1cj0GtetQ — Deadline (@DEADLINE) July 23, 2026

Created by Rick Riordan and Jonathan E. Steinberg, Disney+'s Percy Jackson & the Olympians Season 3 is executive produced by Steinberg, Dan Shotz, and Craig Silverstein, alongside Rick Riordan, Rebecca Riordan, The Gotham Group's Ellen Goldsmith-Vein and Jeremy Bell, Bert Salke, James Bobin, Jim Rowe, Albert Kim, Sarah Watson, and Tamara Becher-Wilkinson. Jet Wilkinson serves as an executive producer on the last two episodes of the season.

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