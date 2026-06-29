Posted in: Anime, Netflix, TV | Tagged: persona

Persona: RPG Video Game Franchise Set for Live-Action Netflix Series

Reports are that Netflix, 21 Laps, and SEGA are currently in development on a live-action series adaptation of the hit RPG game Persona.

Article Summary Persona is reportedly headed to Netflix as a live-action TV series, with SEGA, 21 Laps, and Story Kitchen producing.

Christopher Monfette is attached to write, executive produce, and serve as showrunner on the Persona adaptation.

The Persona franchise centers on teens battling supernatural threats, with each game featuring new stories and characters.

SEGA and Atlus launched Persona in 1996, and the franchise continues to grow with Persona 6 now in development.

Stop us if you've heard this one before. A video game franchise is being brought to live-action life, with Variety reporting that a series adaptation of the hit RPG game Persona is currently in development at Netflix. Behind the scenes, it seems Christopher Monfette is attached to write the series adaptation and serve as executive producer and showrunner. 21 Laps' Shawn Levy and Robert Atwood will also executive produce, alongside Dmitri M. Johnson, Michael Lawrence Goldberg, and Timothy I. Stevenson via Story Kitchen, and Toru Nakahara of SEGA. Though the stories and characters change with each installment, the overall premise is that a group of teenagers needs to work together to fight supernatural forces threatening their hometowns.

"At the end of high school life, there's always graduation and a farewell to everyone as you part and continue with your lives," Persona 5 director Katsura Hashino shared in an interview from 2017. "When you're an adult, those kinds of chance meetings and farewells won't happen that frequently anymore. Your circumstances are going to remain the same for a long time. That's why we wanted to focus on high school students, to get that precious feel." He added, "The most important thing is for players to feel sympathetic towards each of the characters. If they have some personal issues, we want all the people who play the game to understand, and help them. To get that real feeling of a personal relation between the player and character."

Stemming from P-Studios (a division of Atlus) and published by SEGA, the franchise kicked off with Revelations: Persona, released in Japan and North America for the PlayStation in 1996. That would lead to the release of five more installments, with "Persona 6" announced to be currently in development earlier this month. And then there are the spinodds, with 15 in total so far. The games originated as a spinoff of the Japanese game series Shin Megami Tensei, with the most recent entry, Persona 5: The Phantom X, debuting in 2025 – and Persona 4 Revival due to be released in February 2027.

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