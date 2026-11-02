Posted in: BBC, TV | Tagged: doctor who

Peter Capaldi Feels the Love From Doctor Who Fans Again: "Wonderful"

Peter Capaldi shared that it was "wonderful" to be getting the love from Doctor Who fans again, and made the case for more monster shows.

Article Summary Peter Capaldi says it is wonderful to feel Doctor Who fan love again, especially from adults who grew up with his Doctor.

The Twelfth Doctor reflects on how his era now belongs to a generation of fans who still carry deep affection for it.

Capaldi argues Doctor Who should embrace its roots as a monster show, packed with aliens, robots, and scares kids love.

He says modern TV has too few monster shows and hopes Doctor Who remembers the thrill of creatures and classic adventure.

If you've been checking out our coverage over the past few days, then you know that Peter Capaldi (Twelfth Doctor) dropped some fascinating insights into Doctor Who during his recent one-on-one with Half the Picture podcast host Billy Barnell. He revealed that he had been asked to join "tenders" (and why he needed to pass) and made the case for having someone like Steven Moffat and Russell T. Davies serve as the buffer between the show and the BBC. In addition, Capaldi shared what he would like to see the revival carry over from the show's classic days (including a very strong opinion on K9 and facial hair). For our final look, prepare to get teary-eyed as Capaldi opens up about how he feels getting the love again from Doctor Who fans – and how he hopes the show remembers to be a "monster show" when it returns.

Capaldi on Getting Love From "Doctor Who" Fans: "I find myself in quite a strange and pleasant place at the moment in that I meet so many young people who were growing up when I was Doctor Who. So that's not the same as when you've just finished being Doctor Who or you're in Doctor Who. I meet now people who show me a photograph of, often, a little kid with Doctor Who – me – they've met me when I was, and they were 10 or something like that, but now they're in the world, you know, and they're working at Deutsche Bank or Sky or something like that, and they're shy, and I think this is wonderful. You see, these are little kids who loved it. I thought when you stop being Doctor Who, you stop getting the love because there's a sort of intense kind of love that comes. But it's come back again, which is wonderful because also, I'm theirs. Not me, but my time on the show means something to them. And that's great."

Capaldi: "Kids Love Monsters": There are no monster shows, you know, and there used to be more monster shows, and Doctor Who was part of that. And I think kids love monsters. I think they love reptilian creatures and aliens and robots and things that come out of nowhere that are going to destroy you with ray guns and stuff like that and are defeated. Or Frankenstein's Monster. I think kids love monsters. There used to be a lot, you know: Lost in Space and stuff like that. There used to be. Even Star Trek, they used to have shows with monsters in them. They're hardly… Stranger Things, I guess, is a monster show, but there are very few of them anymore."

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