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CBS, TV | Tagged: drew barrymore, Pillsbury Pillsbury Bake-Off Classic Preview: Get "Baked" with Drew Barrymore!
Hosted by Drew Barrymore, here's your preview for CBS's Pillsbury Bake-Off Classic, kicking off tonight at 8 pm ET/PT on CBS and Paramount+.
Published
Mon, 23 Nov 2026 17:37:13 -0600 by Ray Flook
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Article Summary
Pillsbury Bake-Off Classic premieres tonight at 8 pm ET/PT on CBS and Paramount+, with Drew Barrymore hosting.
Pillsbury brings in Christina Tosi and Dook Chase as judges, with Amirah Kassem working the sideline beat.
Pillsbury’s 24 home bakers face holiday-themed cookie, cake, pie, and biscuit rounds before the Best in Bake finale.
Pillsbury Bake-Off Classic awards the winner $25,000, a KitchenAid package, and the Golden Rolling Pin trophy.
VIDEO
You knew it was coming the moment
Mariah Carey was thawed out in time to sing, "All I Want for Christmas Is You." That's right, we've reached that time on the TV calendar when our favorite shows start getting ready to wrap up for the midseason break, and holiday programming begins flooding the airwaves. That brings us to our preview for tonight's Pillsbury Bake-Off Classic, with CBS and Pillsbury inviting 24 home bakers from across the country to compete.
Coverage of the CBS Original Special Pillsbury Bake-Off® Classic, scheduled to air on the CBS Television Network.
Kicking off tonight at 8 pm ET/PT on CBS and Paramount+, the competition features host
Drew Barrymore, celebrity chef judges Christina Tosi and Dook Chase, and celebrated baker and author Amirah Kassem , who serves as the special's roaming sideline reporter. Kassem is set to capture the energy of the competition, bringing viewers real-time reactions from the bakers, their families, and the audience. Here's a rundown of what you need to know, including a rundown of contestants, sneak peeks, image galleries of the competition and the baked goodies, and more:
Photo: Heidi Gutman/CBS ©2026 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
How Does CBS's "Pillsbury Bake-Off Classic" Work? The 24 contestants are divided into four groups of six, with each group competing in its own head-to-head round themed around an iconic holiday staple: cookies, cakes, pies, or biscuits. The top baker from each round will advance to the "Best in Bake" finale, where they will create "Edible Festive Wreaths for the Holidays." The winner will be crowned the 2026 Pillsbury Bake-Off Classic Champion, taking home a $25,000 cash prize, a complete KitchenAid equipment package, and the Pillsbury Golden Rolling Pin trophy. The 2026 2026 Pillsbury Bake-Off Classic competitor roster by round includes:
Biscuit Round:
Alakananda Krishnan (Woonsocket, R.I.)
Daniel Will (Chicago, Ill.)
Dillon Evans (Gainesville, Ga.)
Emma Watkins (Arlington, Va.)
Lauriel Pera (Phoenix, Ariz.)
Rod Herrenbruck (St. Louis, Mo.)
Cake Round:
Aida Ahmed (Las Vegas, Nev.)
Amy Webb (Huntsville, Ala.)
Biobele Braide (Boston, Mass.)
Collin Helms (Warwick, R.I.)
Kathy Cargill (Cary, N.C.)
Legenia Bearden (Little Rock, Ark.)
Cookie Round:
Brittney Williams (New Haven, Conn.)
Kareem Youngblood (Brooklyn, N.Y.)
Katie Siu (Brooklyn, N.Y.)
Layla Rostami (Houston, Texas)
Sam McCabe (New Orleans, La.)
Scott Luft (Coeur d'Alene, Idaho)
Pie Round:
Amy David (Bradenton, Fla.)
Dayvid Field (Delran, N.J.)
Dionna Humphery (Orlando, Fla.)
"Mamaw" Gail Morris (Dorton, Ky.)
Nivek Anderson-Brown (Lawrenceville, Va.)
Travis Gilmore (Austin, Texas)
CBS's
Pillsbury Bake-Off Classic is produced by Studio Large Eyes, Pantheon Media Group, and Juma Entertainment. Executive producers include Scott Weintrob for Studio Large Eyes; Jennifer O'Connell, Ariel Brozell, Eden Sutley, and Martha Chaput for Pantheon; Robert Horowitz for Juma Entertainment; and Brielle Cohen, who is the showrunner. Lisa Balzo, Kenzie Caron, and Eleanor Harkness serve as executive producers for Pillsbury.
Coverage of the CBS Original Special Pillsbury Bake-Off® Classic, scheduled to air on the CBS Television Network. Pictured: Amirah Kassem. Photo: Heidi Gutman/CBS ©2026 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Coverage of the CBS Original Special Pillsbury Bake-Off® Classic, scheduled to air on the CBS Television Network. Pictured: Drew Barrymore. Photo: Heidi Gutman/CBS ©2026 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Coverage of the CBS Original Special Pillsbury Bake-Off® Classic, scheduled to air on the CBS Television Network. Pictured (L-R): Drew Barrymore and Lauriel Pera. Photo: Virginia Sherwood/CBS ©2026 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Coverage of the CBS Original Special Pillsbury Bake-Off® Classic, scheduled to air on the CBS Television Network. Pictured: Rod Herrenbruck. Photo: Virginia Sherwood/CBS ©2026 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Coverage of the CBS Original Special Pillsbury Bake-Off® Classic, scheduled to air on the CBS Television Network. Pictured (L-R): Christina Tosi, Dook Chase, and Drew Barrymore. Photo: Virginia Sherwood/CBS ©2026 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Coverage of the CBS Original Special Pillsbury Bake-Off® Classic, scheduled to air on the CBS Television Network. Pictured: Amy Webb. Photo: Virginia Sherwood/CBS ©2026 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Coverage of the CBS Original Special Pillsbury Bake-Off® Classic, scheduled to air on the CBS Television Network. Pictured: Kathy Cargill. Photo: Virginia Sherwood/CBS ©2026 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Coverage of the CBS Original Special Pillsbury Bake-Off® Classic, scheduled to air on the CBS Television Network. Pictured: Dillon Evans. Photo: Virginia Sherwood/CBS ©2026 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Coverage of the CBS Original Special Pillsbury Bake-Off® Classic, scheduled to air on the CBS Television Network. Pictured: Dionna Humphrey. Photo: Virginia Sherwood/CBS ©2026 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Coverage of the CBS Original Special Pillsbury Bake-Off® Classic, scheduled to air on the CBS Television Network. Pictured: Dayvid Field. Photo: Virginia Sherwood/CBS ©2026 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Coverage of the CBS Original Special Pillsbury Bake-Off® Classic, scheduled to air on the CBS Television Network. Pictured (L-R): Drew Barrymore and Brittney Williams. Photo: Virginia Sherwood/CBS ©2026 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Coverage of the CBS Original Special Pillsbury Bake-Off® Classic, scheduled to air on the CBS Television Network. Pictured: Drew Barrymore. Photo: Virginia Sherwood/CBS ©2026 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Coverage of the CBS Original Special Pillsbury Bake-Off® Classic, scheduled to air on the CBS Television Network. Pictured: Alakananda Krishnan. Photo: Virginia Sherwood/CBS ©2026 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Coverage of the CBS Original Special Pillsbury Bake-Off® Classic, scheduled to air on the CBS Television Network. Pictured: Travis Gilmore. Photo: Virginia Sherwood/CBS ©2026 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Coverage of the CBS Original Special Pillsbury Bake-Off® Classic, scheduled to air on the CBS Television Network. Pictured (L-R): Christina Tosi and Dook Chase. Photo: Virginia Sherwood/CBS ©2026 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Coverage of the CBS Original Special Pillsbury Bake-Off® Classic, scheduled to air on the CBS Television Network. Pictured (L-R): Drew Barrymore and Biobele Braide. Photo: Virginia Sherwood/CBS ©2026 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Coverage of the CBS Original Special Pillsbury Bake-Off® Classic, scheduled to air on the CBS Television Network. Pictured: Nivek Anderson-Brown. Photo: Virginia Sherwood/CBS ©2026 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Coverage of the CBS Original Special Pillsbury Bake-Off® Classic, scheduled to air on the CBS Television Network. Pictured (L-R): Drew Barrymore and "Mamaw" Gail Morris. Photo: Virginia Sherwood/CBS ©2026 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Coverage of the CBS Original Special Pillsbury Bake-Off® Classic, scheduled to air on the CBS Television Network. Pictured: Legenia Bearden. Photo: Virginia Sherwood/CBS ©2026 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Coverage of the CBS Original Special Pillsbury Bake-Off® Classic, scheduled to air on the CBS Television Network. Pictured: Drew Barrymore. Photo: Virginia Sherwood/CBS ©2026 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Coverage of the CBS Original Special Pillsbury Bake-Off® Classic, scheduled to air on the CBS Television Network. Pictured: Emma Watkins. Photo: Virginia Sherwood/CBS ©2026 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Coverage of the CBS Original Special Pillsbury Bake-Off® Classic, scheduled to air on the CBS Television Network. Pictured: Kareem Youngblood. Photo: Virginia Sherwood/CBS ©2026 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Coverage of the CBS Original Special Pillsbury Bake-Off® Classic, scheduled to air on the CBS Television Network. Pictured: Layla Rostami. Photo: Virginia Sherwood/CBS ©2026 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Coverage of the CBS Original Special Pillsbury Bake-Off® Classic, scheduled to air on the CBS Television Network. Pictured: Aida Ahmed. Photo: Virginia Sherwood/CBS ©2026 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Coverage of the CBS Original Special Pillsbury Bake-Off® Classic, scheduled to air on the CBS Television Network. Pictured: Aida Ahmed, Alakananda Krishnan, Amy David, Amy Webb, Biobele Braide, Brittney Williams, Collin Helms, Daniel Will, Dayvid Field, Dillon Evans, Dionna Humphrey, Emma Watkins, "Mamaw" Gail Morris, Kareem Youngblood, Kathy Cargill, Katie Siu, Lauriel Pera, Layla Rostami, Legenia Bearden, Nivek Anderson-Brown, Rod Herrenbruck, Sam McCabe, and Scott Luft. Photo: Virginia Sherwood/CBS ©2026 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Coverage of the CBS Original Special Pillsbury Bake-Off® Classic, scheduled to air on the CBS Television Network. Pictured: Scott Luft. Photo: Virginia Sherwood/CBS ©2026 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Coverage of the CBS Original Special Pillsbury Bake-Off® Classic, scheduled to air on the CBS Television Network. Pictured: Collin Helms. Photo: Virginia Sherwood/CBS ©2026 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Coverage of the CBS Original Special Pillsbury Bake-Off® Classic, scheduled to air on the CBS Television Network. Pictured: Katie Siu. Photo: Virginia Sherwood/CBS ©2026 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Coverage of the CBS Original Special Pillsbury Bake-Off® Classic, scheduled to air on the CBS Television Network. Pictured: Amy David. Photo: Virginia Sherwood/CBS ©2026 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Coverage of the CBS Original Special Pillsbury Bake-Off® Classic, scheduled to air on the CBS Television Network. Pictured: Sam McCabe. Photo: Virginia Sherwood/CBS ©2026 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Coverage of the CBS Original Special Pillsbury Bake-Off® Classic, scheduled to air on the CBS Television Network. Pictured: Daniel Will. Photo: Virginia Sherwood/CBS ©2026 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Coverage of the CBS Original Special Pillsbury Bake-Off® Classic, scheduled to air on the CBS Television Network. Pictured: Pecan Pie by Travis Gilmore. Photo: Virginia Sherwood/CBS ©2026 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Coverage of the CBS Original Special Pillsbury Bake-Off® Classic, scheduled to air on the CBS Television Network. Pictured: Lemon Blueberry Church Hat Cake by Legenia Bearden. Photo: Virginia Sherwood/CBS ©2026 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Coverage of the CBS Original Special Pillsbury Bake-Off® Classic, scheduled to air on the CBS Television Network. Pictured: Buffalo Chicken Biscuit Bundts by Dillon Evans. Photo: Virginia Sherwood/CBS ©2026 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Coverage of the CBS Original Special Pillsbury Bake-Off® Classic, scheduled to air on the CBS Television Network. Pictured: Jollof Beef Stuff Biscuit Cones by Daniel Will. Photo: Virginia Sherwood/CBS ©2026 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Coverage of the CBS Original Special Pillsbury Bake-Off® Classic, scheduled to air on the CBS Television Network. Pictured: Chocolate Hazelnut Buche de Noel by Amy Webb. Photo: Virginia Sherwood/CBS ©2026 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Coverage of the CBS Original Special Pillsbury Bake-Off® Classic, scheduled to air on the CBS Television Network. Pictured: Strawberry Cheesecake Pie with Lemon Curd by Nivek Anderson-Brown. Photo: Virginia Sherwood/CBS ©2026 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Coverage of the CBS Original Special Pillsbury Bake-Off® Classic, scheduled to air on the CBS Television Network. Pictured: Apple Pie by 'Mamaw' Gail Morries Photo: Virginia Sherwood/CBS ©2026 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Coverage of the CBS Original Special Pillsbury Bake-Off® Classic, scheduled to air on the CBS Television Network. Pictured: Cranberry Orange Shortbread by Layla Rostami. Photo: Virginia Sherwood/CBS ©2026 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Coverage of the CBS Original Special Pillsbury Bake-Off® Classic, scheduled to air on the CBS Television Network. Pictured: Tailgate Breakfast Sandwich by Rod Herrenbruck. Photo: Virginia Sherwood/CBS ©2026 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Coverage of the CBS Original Special Pillsbury Bake-Off® Classic, scheduled to air on the CBS Television Network. Pictured: BBQ Pulled Bork Biscuit Bombs by Lauriel Pera. Photo: Virginia Sherwood/CBS ©2026 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Coverage of the CBS Original Special Pillsbury Bake-Off® Classic, scheduled to air on the CBS Television Network. Pictured: Key Lime Cookie by Sam McCabe. Photo: Virginia Sherwood/CBS ©2026 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Coverage of the CBS Original Special Pillsbury Bake-Off® Classic, scheduled to air on the CBS Television Network. Pictured: Sweet Potato Pie by Dayvid Field. Photo: Virginia Sherwood/CBS ©2026 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Coverage of the CBS Original Special Pillsbury Bake-Off® Classic, scheduled to air on the CBS Television Network. Pictured: Cherry Pie by Amy David. Photo: Virginia Sherwood/CBS ©2026 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Coverage of the CBS Original Special Pillsbury Bake-Off® Classic, scheduled to air on the CBS Television Network. Pictured: Firehouse Oatmeal Chocolate Chip by Scott Luft. Photo: Virginia Sherwood/CBS ©2026 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Coverage of the CBS Original Special Pillsbury Bake-Off® Classic, scheduled to air on the CBS Television Network. Pictured: Italian Rainbow Cake by Kathy Cargill. Photo: Virginia Sherwood/CBS ©2026 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Coverage of the CBS Original Special Pillsbury Bake-Off® Classic, scheduled to air on the CBS Television Network. Pictured: Banana Caramel Indulgence Pie by Dionna Humphrey. Photo: Virginia Sherwood/CBS ©2026 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Coverage of the CBS Original Special Pillsbury Bake-Off® Classic, scheduled to air on the CBS Television Network. Pictured: Caramel Gojuchang Cookie by Brittney Williams. Photo: Virginia Sherwood/CBS ©2026 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Coverage of the CBS Original Special Pillsbury Bake-Off® Classic, scheduled to air on the CBS Television Network. Pictured: Red Velvet Cake by Biobele Braide. Photo: Virginia Sherwood/CBS ©2026 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Coverage of the CBS Original Special Pillsbury Bake-Off® Classic, scheduled to air on the CBS Television Network. Pictured: Mint Mocha Cake by Collin Helms. Photo: Virginia Sherwood/CBS ©2026 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Coverage of the CBS Original Special Pillsbury Bake-Off® Classic, scheduled to air on the CBS Television Network. Pictured: Confetti Sandwich Cookie by Kareem Youngblood. Photo: Virginia Sherwood/CBS ©2026 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Coverage of the CBS Original Special Pillsbury Bake-Off® Classic, scheduled to air on the CBS Television Network. Pictured: Hurts So Gouda Cheese Twists by Emma Watkins. Photo: Virginia Sherwood/CBS ©2026 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Coverage of the CBS Original Special Pillsbury Bake-Off® Classic, scheduled to air on the CBS Television Network. Pictured: Mosaic Monkey Bread by Alakananda Krishnan. Photo: Virginia Sherwood/CBS ©2026 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Coverage of the CBS Original Special Pillsbury Bake-Off® Classic, scheduled to air on the CBS Television Network. Pictured: Miso PB&J Thumbprint Cookies by Katie Siu. Photo: Virginia Sherwood/CBS ©2026 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Coverage of the CBS Original Special Pillsbury Bake-Off® Classic, scheduled to air on the CBS Television Network. Pictured: Espresso Martini Cake by Aida Ahmed. Photo: Virginia Sherwood/CBS ©2026 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
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