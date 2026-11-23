Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: drew barrymore, Pillsbury

Pillsbury Bake-Off Classic Preview: Get "Baked" with Drew Barrymore!

Hosted by Drew Barrymore, here's your preview for CBS's Pillsbury Bake-Off Classic, kicking off tonight at 8 pm ET/PT on CBS and Paramount+.

Article Summary Pillsbury Bake-Off Classic premieres tonight at 8 pm ET/PT on CBS and Paramount+, with Drew Barrymore hosting.

Pillsbury brings in Christina Tosi and Dook Chase as judges, with Amirah Kassem working the sideline beat.

Pillsbury’s 24 home bakers face holiday-themed cookie, cake, pie, and biscuit rounds before the Best in Bake finale.

Pillsbury Bake-Off Classic awards the winner $25,000, a KitchenAid package, and the Golden Rolling Pin trophy.

You knew it was coming the moment Mariah Carey was thawed out in time to sing, "All I Want for Christmas Is You." That's right, we've reached that time on the TV calendar when our favorite shows start getting ready to wrap up for the midseason break, and holiday programming begins flooding the airwaves. That brings us to our preview for tonight's Pillsbury Bake-Off Classic, with CBS and Pillsbury inviting 24 home bakers from across the country to compete.

Kicking off tonight at 8 pm ET/PT on CBS and Paramount+, the competition features host Drew Barrymore, celebrity chef judges Christina Tosi and Dook Chase, and celebrated baker and author Amirah Kassem, who serves as the special's roaming sideline reporter. Kassem is set to capture the energy of the competition, bringing viewers real-time reactions from the bakers, their families, and the audience. Here's a rundown of what you need to know, including a rundown of contestants, sneak peeks, image galleries of the competition and the baked goodies, and more:

How Does CBS's "Pillsbury Bake-Off Classic" Work? The 24 contestants are divided into four groups of six, with each group competing in its own head-to-head round themed around an iconic holiday staple: cookies, cakes, pies, or biscuits. The top baker from each round will advance to the "Best in Bake" finale, where they will create "Edible Festive Wreaths for the Holidays." The winner will be crowned the 2026 Pillsbury Bake-Off Classic Champion, taking home a $25,000 cash prize, a complete KitchenAid equipment package, and the Pillsbury Golden Rolling Pin trophy. The 2026 2026 Pillsbury Bake-Off Classic competitor roster by round includes:

Biscuit Round:

Alakananda Krishnan (Woonsocket, R.I.)

(Woonsocket, R.I.) Daniel Will (Chicago, Ill.)

(Chicago, Ill.) Dillon Evans (Gainesville, Ga.)

(Gainesville, Ga.) Emma Watkins (Arlington, Va.)

(Arlington, Va.) Lauriel Pera (Phoenix, Ariz.)

(Phoenix, Ariz.) Rod Herrenbruck (St. Louis, Mo.)

Cake Round:

Aida Ahmed (Las Vegas, Nev.)

(Las Vegas, Nev.) Amy Webb (Huntsville, Ala.)

(Huntsville, Ala.) Biobele Braide (Boston, Mass.)

(Boston, Mass.) Collin Helms (Warwick, R.I.)

(Warwick, R.I.) Kathy Cargill (Cary, N.C.)

(Cary, N.C.) Legenia Bearden (Little Rock, Ark.)

Cookie Round:

Brittney Williams (New Haven, Conn.)

(New Haven, Conn.) Kareem Youngblood (Brooklyn, N.Y.)

(Brooklyn, N.Y.) Katie Siu (Brooklyn, N.Y.)

(Brooklyn, N.Y.) Layla Rostami (Houston, Texas)

(Houston, Texas) Sam McCabe (New Orleans, La.)

(New Orleans, La.) Scott Luft (Coeur d'Alene, Idaho)

Pie Round:

Amy David (Bradenton, Fla.)

(Bradenton, Fla.) Dayvid Field (Delran, N.J.)

(Delran, N.J.) Dionna Humphery (Orlando, Fla.)

(Orlando, Fla.) "Mamaw" Gail Morris (Dorton, Ky.)

(Dorton, Ky.) Nivek Anderson-Brown (Lawrenceville, Va.)

(Lawrenceville, Va.) Travis Gilmore (Austin, Texas)

CBS's Pillsbury Bake-Off Classic is produced by Studio Large Eyes, Pantheon Media Group, and Juma Entertainment. Executive producers include Scott Weintrob for Studio Large Eyes; Jennifer O'Connell, Ariel Brozell, Eden Sutley, and Martha Chaput for Pantheon; Robert Horowitz for Juma Entertainment; and Brielle Cohen, who is the showrunner. Lisa Balzo, Kenzie Caron, and Eleanor Harkness serve as executive producers for Pillsbury.

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