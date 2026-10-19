Posted in: Apple, TV | Tagged: Pluribus

Pluribus S02E01 Script "Absolute Bananas"; Seehorn Filming "Very Soon"

Rhea Seehorn is leaving "very soon" to start filming Apple TV's Pluribus Season 2; the first script is "absolute bananas," and more.

Article Summary Rhea Seehorn says she’s leaving very soon to begin filming Pluribus Season 2, a major step toward the Apple TV+ return.

Seehorn calls the Pluribus Season 2 premiere script “absolute bananas,” teasing a wild start to Vince Gilligan’s next chapter.

Pluribus still has big mysteries ahead, and Seehorn says Vince Gilligan only plants details that truly matter in the story.

Apple TV+ previously suggested Pluribus may not return until 2028, as Season 2’s ambitious scope takes time to develop.

Shortly after the Emmy Awards were announced back in July, fans of Vince Gilligan's (Breaking Bad, Better Call Saul) Rhea Seehorn (Better Call Saul)-starring Pluribus were treated to an update on how things were looking with the second season and when the streaming series could be expected to return (think 2028 – more on that in a minute). Now, we're flashing ahead three months to pass along some very promising updates from the best source possible, next to Gilligan. During the red carpet for a special Academy Museum event, Seehorn teased that she's leaving "very soon" to start filming, and that the first script of the season is "absolute bananas." As for the long list of questions that fans – and Seehorn – still have (like what the deal is with the box), Seehorn reminds viewers that Gilligan isn't about clickbait: if he puts something in the show, then it means something; it matters.

Here's a look at what Seehorn had to share during the Academy Museum event, followed by some comments from Apple TV regarding when the award-winning streaming series will make its return:

Rhea Seehorn reveals she's leaving "very soon" to shoot Season 2 of 'Pluribus' https://t.co/dPoqCJnnJG — Deadline (@DEADLINE) October 19, 2026

Rhea Seehorn has script 1 of Season 2 of 'Pluribus' and says "it's absolute bananas" https://t.co/xuOHSKlsSf — Deadline (@DEADLINE) October 19, 2026

Rhea Seehorn also shares the burning question of "What's in the box in the driveway?" after Season 1 of 'Pluribus' https://t.co/KgovkYvQFh — Deadline (@DEADLINE) October 19, 2026

"Vince [Gilligan] is really ambitious with Season 2, and really taking time to make sure that the show lives up to everyone's expectations. It too is a very complicated show when it comes to executing and shooting, so that would be tough for us to fit into that next cycle. But we're starting to see early drafts, and everyone's moving at a good pace. So excited to see that one come back," Cherniss shared. When asked if 2028 sounded more "reasonable" for the show's return, Apple TV programming head Matt Cherniss shared back in July, when asked for a status updated on the streaming series and when it would be expetced to return. "I don't have a date for you yet on that one."

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