Posted in: Apple, TV | Tagged: Pluribus

Pluribus Season 2: Apple TV Series Return Leaning Late 2027 or 2028?

Apple TV programming head Matt Cherniss updated how things were looking with Vince Gilligan's Rhea Seehorn-starring Pluribus Season 2.

Article Summary Apple TV’s Matt Cherniss says Pluribus Season 2 likely won’t make the 2027 Emmys window, signaling a later return.

Cherniss says Vince Gilligan is taking an ambitious approach to Pluribus Season 2, with early drafts now coming in.

Production on Pluribus Season 2 could begin by late 2026 or early 2027, with post-production adding months.

With scripts still being broken and the show’s complexity clear, a Pluribus Season 2 debut in 2028 looks possible.

After walking away with 87 nominations across 15 programs during today's big 78th Emmy Awards announcement, Apple TV programming head Matt Cherniss was in the mood to talk. Thankfully, Variety was in the mood to ask questions, like what the status is on the second season of Vince Gilligan's (Breaking Bad, Better Call Saul) Rhea Seehorn (Better Call Saul)-starring Pluribus. We know that Gilligan and the team are hard at work mapping out what's to come – and we also know that production and post-production can take somewhere between 10 and 12 months. Will the series be back in time to contend for the next Emmys cycle, meaning it would have to hit Apple TV screens by May 31st, 2027? Cherniss believes "that's going to be tough."

"Vince [Gilligan] is really ambitious with Season 2, and really taking time to make sure that the show lives up to everyone's expectations. It too is a very complicated show when it comes to executing and shooting, so that would be tough for us to fit into that next cycle. But we're starting to see early drafts, and everyone's moving at a good pace. So excited to see that one come back," Cherniss shared. When asked if 2028 sounded more "reasonable" for the show's return, the Apple TV executive responded, "I don't have a date for you yet on that one."

During a special event for the streaming series last month, which was also attended by Seehorn and co-stars Karolina Wydra, Carlos Manuel Vesga, and Samba Schutte, executive producer Gordon Smith shared an update on how the script writing is going. "We are working as hard as we can and as fast as we can, which isn't very fast, but it is the best we can do," Smith shared. "We are writing, we're about midway through Season 2, breaking it. We're doing the best we can, and we're hoping to get back to work shooting sometime hopefully by the end of this year or early next year."

During the first day of Deadline's Contenders TV in April, Seehorn and EP Alison Tatlock were on hand to offer a deep dive into the streaming series – and that included a quick update on how Season 2 is progressing. "We are in the thick of it, of season two. I, of course, cannot talk about it all, but we are very excited about it, and we're deep in it right now. So hang in there, because eventually it will be born," Tatlock shared.

At a press event for the streaming series back in February, Gilligan shared that the show's writers were "plugging away" on the new season – while also asking for patience from the fans. "And please, for all the folks, God bless you, if you like the show, thank you. Thank you for getting us here on this stage. And it takes a long time to come up with these episodes. We are deeper into the process at this moment than I would like, considering how few episodes we have figured out. But it takes some time, just as it did in the first season. And we appreciate everybody's patience. But it ain't gonna be 'The Pitt,' coming back every year. I wish it would be 'cause I think that's an awesome show."

By the time the final credits rolled on January's Golden Globes, Seehorn would walk away with the hardware for Best Performance by a Lead Actress in a TV Series – Drama for her work on the series. In the press tent, Seehorn was asked about how things were looking with the second season. Reaffirming that the writers' room was already back at work, Seehorn made it clear that Gilligan wants to get things moving just as much as the fans do, but he wants to make sure the second season continues to build on what brought so many viewers to the streaming series. "I know he wants us to go as soon as possible. He's not playing any kind of game to make people wait for this. But he wants to craft the show with all the care for his fans and the people following this story that he can. So we'll get back as fast as we can," Seehorn shared.

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