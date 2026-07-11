Posted in: Apple, TV | Tagged: Pluribus

Pluribus: Wydra on Emmy Nom, Carol-Zosia Dynamic, Season 2 & More

Pluribus star Karolina Wydra on her reaction to her Emmy nomination, developing the Carol-Zosia dynamic with Rhea Seehorn, and much more.

Article Summary Pluribus star Karolina Wydra shares her emotional reaction to her Emmy nomination and the series’ 18 total nods.

Wydra reflects on Pluribus’ Carol-Zosia romance and why its LGBTQ+ response has felt especially meaningful.

The Pluribus finale leaves Carol and Zosia’s future uncertain as the hive closes in and a major cliffhanger hits.

Looking to Pluribus Season 2, Wydra hopes to explore Zosia’s past and who she was before the joining.

When it comes to one of the most unusual, endearing, and tragic relationships on TV, the one between Rhea Seehorn's Carol Sturka and Karolina Wydra's Zosia on the Apple TV sci-fi drama Pluribus ranks up there. It was enough to score both stars, alongside Carlos-Manuel Vesga, with acting Emmy nominations for the entire principal cast of the Vince Gilligan-created series, which follows author Carol, one of the few immune to a bioengineered alien virus that robs everyone of their individuality and develops a mutual hive mind, and an eager-to-please attitude. As Carol acclimates to her new reality, she bonds with Zosia, despite being one of the enthralled, and eventually falls in love, despite the hive sharing knowledge. Wydra spoke with Variety about her reaction to the Best Supporting Actress nomination, the reaction from the LGBTQ+ community of Carol-Zosia, what more of Zosia she wants to explore, and more.

Pluribus Star Karolina Wydra on Emmy Nomination, Carol-Zosia, Season 2 Hopes & More

Upon finding out about her Emmy nomination, "My body is still trying to recover from the shock. I was at my family's, and I didn't listen to anything. Everything was turned off because I was very nervous about it," Wydra said. "And then I got a call from my publicist, Mason to tell me that I was nominated, and I screamed! I jumped around, I celebrated with my boys and husband, and it was a truly glorious morning. And then to find out that our show got 18 nominations was just incredible. And Vince [Gilligan], Rhea [Seehorn], Miriam [Shor], Jeff [Hiller], Carlos [Manuel Vesga] — it's been magnificent. I was speechless and in shock. I'm still recovering from it. It's hard to believe, I'm truly touched and so incredibly grateful for it. One of my first acting jobs was on 'Law & Order,' and Julianne Nicholson was on that show, so to be nominated in the category with her? I'm truly speechless. I'm such a huge fan. That just came to mind because it was one of my first jobs in New York City."

At the end of season one, Carol discovers that her life with Zosia wasn't really meant to be, as Zosia revealed, as it's the hive's nature to be honest that they're closer to figuring out a way to turn Carol, and eventually it wouldn't be her choice to remain autonomous. It might be just as well, since we don't know whether Zosia would have feelings for Carol organically, free of the hive mind. "I'm truly touched and honored by the response from the LGBTQ+ community about our show, the relationship between Carol and Zosia, and the fact that it resonates with people and makes them feel seen. What's beautiful about the way the story is told is that you see people transcending these ideas — it's about love and human-to-human connection. I love that people see that and feel that," Wydra said, adding that Carol's extreme request in episode three was finally fulfilled, much to Manousos's (Vesga) surprise. "And with the atom bomb cliffhanger, I'm very curious where that's going to be taken."

As far as where Wydra wants to explore Zosia, "I would love to maybe find out about Zosia's background. I didn't ask during the first season because I didn't want to know so it didn't color my performance. Zosia is not who she was prior to the joining. So I'm very curious. Who Zosia is might be very surprising. I have no knowledge [yet], but I'm really excited. I cannot wait to see what's in store for Season 2 for all the characters." For more on Wydra's update on season two, future, working with Gilligan, and more, you can check out the full interview.

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