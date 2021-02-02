PlutoTV Launches Pro Wrestling Channel, Partners with IWTV

Posted on | by Jude Terror | Comments

PlutoTV, the streaming service that aims to provide the experience of a 1990s cable subscription, announced the addition of a new pro wrestling channel to its lineup today. Pluto announced the new channel on Twitter, while indie wrestling streaming service IWTV announced a partnership with Pluto to provide content for the channel.

Pluto TV launched a pro wrestling channel featuring content from IWTV partners
Pluto TV launched a pro wrestling channel featuring content from IWTV partners

"We're excited to announce a new distribution partnership launching today as IWTV will be bringing independent wrestling to Pluto TV," IWTV said in a press release. "This new partnership will see IWTV partner promotions featured on the new "Pro Wrestling Channel" on Pluto TV with new events submitted regularly!"

IWTV revealed the following content is available now:

Beyond Wrestling "Uncharted Territory Season 1"
Women's Wrestling Revolution Entire Library
DEFY Wrestling's "DEFY Now"

PlutoTV is a free streaming app that provides dozens of ad-supported channels themed after genres, time periods, or specific television shows. The target audience of PlutoTV is viewers fatigued by too many choices in the streaming marketplace from services like Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, HBO Max, or the like, where you could spend hours just browsing the content to decide what to watch. On Pluto, viewers are directed to an interface similar to a cable guide where they choose a channel that plays linear content, including classic movies or marathons of classic TV shows. For overwhelmed viewers, the comfort of turning on a channel playing reruns of the Maury show and just letting it play can be a huge relief from the stress of deciding what to watch. Plus, those paternity tests never old.

In addition to the new pro wrestling channel, Pluto TV announced the launch of a new boxing channel at the same time. The new Pro Wrestling Channel is listed right between the Bellator and Impact Wrestling channels at channel number 732.

About Jude Terror

A prophecy once said that in the comic book industry's darkest days, a hero would come to lead the people through a plague of overpriced floppies, incentive variant covers, #1 issue reboots, and super-mega-crossover events.

Sadly, that prophecy was wrong. Oh, Jude Terror was right. For ten years. About everything. But nobody listened. And so, Jude Terror has moved on to a more important mission: turning Bleeding Cool into a pro wrestling dirt sheet!

twitter   envelope   globe  