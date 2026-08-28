Posted in: Disney+, TV | Tagged: pokemon, Pokémon Tales: The Misadventures of Sirfetch’d & Pichu

Pokémon Stop-Motion Series From Aardman Set for Disney+ in 2027

The Pokémon Company International and Aardman’s Pokémon Tales: The Misadventures of Sirfetch’d & Pichu is set to hit Disney+ in 2027.

During the Annecy International Animation Film Festival earlier this summer, Phil Rynda, Director of Original Animation at The Pokémon Company International, spoke at Aardman's panel about Pokémon Tales: The Misadventures of Sirfetch'd & Pichu, offering a key art poster for the upcoming stop-motion animation project spotlighting the show's two main characters. Now, as part of a new global distribution deal between Disney+ and The Pokémon Company International, the new series will debut on Disney XD and stream exclusively on Disney+ in 2027.

In Pokémon Tales: The Misadventures of Sirfetch'd & Pichu, Sirfetch'd and Pichu embark on an epic journey through the Galar Region. Together, they set out on a gallant quest to help and protect Pokémon across the region. Their missions rarely go as planned, but their noble deeds forge their friendship as they step bravely into the unknown, where peril, alliances, rivalries, extraordinary Pokémon, and endless laughs await them. Rynda also noted during Annecy that the adventure will take place in Pokémon's Galar region, which shares many geographical similarities with the real-world UK.

"Pokémon has that rare ability to mean something to longtime fans while continuing to feel completely relevant to young audiences today," Disney kids & family president Ayo Davis shared. "This new series 'Pokémon Tales: The Misadventures of Sirfetch'd & Pichu' brings Aardman's signature stop-motion artistry with a bold, playful new perspective to this beloved world, giving audiences a fresh way to experience the characters they know and love. Along with 'Pokémon the Series: The Beginning,' these series are powerful additions to Disney XD and Disney+."

Pokémon's director of original animation Phil Rynda added, "These stories, full of adventure and heroism, all told from the perspective of Pokémon is made even more exciting through the lens of the incredible filmmakers at Aardman. Audiences will be delighted getting to know the Sirfetch'd & Pichu, and wonderful cast of Pokémon, featured in this series. Aardman has brought Galar to life in a way that makes you feel like you can smell the air, touch the tree bark, and want to adventure alongside our series heroes."

The stop-motion animated series is produced by The Pokémon Company International in collaboration with animation studio Aardman, with director Tom Parkinson, creative director of IP development Nat McKay, and model-making creative lead James Young.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!