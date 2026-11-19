Posted in: Disney XD, Disney+, TV | Tagged: aardman, pokemon

Pokémon Tales: Aardman on How Stop-Motion Series Became a Reality

Aardman's Sarah Cox discussed how the stop-motion animated series Pokémon Tales: The Misadventures of Sirfetch’d & Pichu became a reality.

There was a whole lot of great news and previews coming out of this summer's Annecy International Animation Film Festival. One of our personal highlights was the news that The Pokémon Company International and animation studio Aardman were teaming up for Pokémon Tales: The Misadventures of Sirfetch'd & Pichu. The upcoming animated series is the first stop-motion project of its kind that Aardman has done for a third-party partner and is part of a new global distribution deal between Disney+ and The Pokémon Company International. Set to debut on Disney XD and stream exclusively on Disney+ in 2027, the surprise project is the focus of an award-winning animation studio offering insight into how it became a reality.

"They approached us surreptitiously at Annecy [International Animation Film Festival]," Aardman's Sarah Cox offered during the British Screen Forum Conference, sharing how the team-up became a reality. "It was a mysterious message saying, 'Would you like to take a phone call from this person?'" One important note about the project is that Pokémon pretty much handed over the creative sandbox to Aardman to do as they pleased. "The first conversation we had was not about the project or animation; it was about our values and the value of wanting to deliver really good, meaningful content to our audiences," added Cox. "We want strong characters, strong humor, and a commitment to the quality of what we do. We talked for a while, and the project emerged from those discussions."

In Pokémon Tales: The Misadventures of Sirfetch'd & Pichu, Sirfetch'd and Pichu embark on an epic journey through the Galar Region. Together, they set out on a gallant quest to help and protect Pokémon across the region. Their missions rarely go as planned, but their noble deeds forge their friendship as they step bravely into the unknown, where peril, alliances, rivalries, extraordinary Pokémon, and endless laughs await them. Rynda also noted during Annecy that the adventure will take place in Pokémon's Galar region, which shares many geographical similarities with the real-world UK.

"Pokémon has that rare ability to mean something to longtime fans while continuing to feel completely relevant to young audiences today," Disney kids & family president Ayo Davis shared. "This new series 'Pokémon Tales: The Misadventures of Sirfetch'd & Pichu' brings Aardman's signature stop-motion artistry with a bold, playful new perspective to this beloved world, giving audiences a fresh way to experience the characters they know and love. Along with 'Pokémon the Series: The Beginning,' these series are powerful additions to Disney XD and Disney+."

Pokémon's director of original animation Phil Rynda added, "These stories, full of adventure and heroism, all told from the perspective of Pokémon is made even more exciting through the lens of the incredible filmmakers at Aardman. Audiences will be delighted getting to know the Sirfetch'd & Pichu, and wonderful cast of Pokémon, featured in this series. Aardman has brought Galar to life in a way that makes you feel like you can smell the air, touch the tree bark, and want to adventure alongside our series heroes."

The stop-motion animated series is produced by The Pokémon Company International in collaboration with animation studio Aardman, with director Tom Parkinson, creative director of IP development Nat McKay, and model-making creative lead James Young.

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