Posted in: Peacock, TV | Tagged: Poker Face

Poker Face: Peter Dinklage-Led Season 3 Not Moving Forward: Johnson

Filmmaker Rian Johnson offered an update on a possible Peter Dinklage-starring third season of Poker Face - and it's not good news.

Article Summary Poker Face Season 3 is not moving forward, with Rian Johnson saying the Peter Dinklage-led idea no longer made sense.

Rian Johnson told Variety the Poker Face revival is in its “resting place,” effectively closing the door for now.

Peter Dinklage had said in January 2026 that he and Johnson were exploring a new Poker Face version at another home.

Johnson still praised Peter Dinklage and said he hopes to work with him someday, even if Poker Face Season 3 is off.

Speaking with Deadline Hollywood in January 2026, Peter Dinklage (Game of Thrones, Dexter: Resurrection) shared that he and filmmaker Rian Johnson had discussed Dinklage taking over for Natasha Lyonne as the lead of a potential third season of Poker Face, which would also be seeking a new home. "It's in the works," Dinklage offered, joking that they could even change the name to "Roulette Face" if there are rights issues. "What I hear is that it's just hard to take it from one home to put it in another. It's the complicated nature of that, I believe. But Rian is a creative genius, and whatever he wants to write, I would love to be a part of that." Well, we've got some good news and bad news. The good news? The situation surrounding a third season just got a whole lot less complicated. The bad news? The series won't be moving ahead with a third season any time soon.

During a conversation with Variety at the Marrakech International Film Festival, Johnson pretty much closed the door on Season 3 becoming a reality. "No, at the moment it's in its resting place. I got very excited about the notion of going out there with Dinklage, but then the more we kind of explored it, the more it kind of didn't really make sense," Johnson shared. "But hopefully I can do something else with him someday. He's the best."

"We've been germinating this next move together since writing the season two finale. We love our Poker Face, and this is the perfect way to keep it rolling. Give us a beat, and we may just see Charlie Cale again down that open highway," read the statement from Johnson and Lyonne when the news of the show not returning to Peacock was first announced. "Look, it's very early days. We're gonna see if we can take it out and get it going," Johnson would add shortly after, on the red carpet for his Netflix film, Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery, at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures. "But I love Peter, I've always wanted to work with him. And I would be so excited if we can get this version of it up and going. It's a wild swing, and I just feel like it could be so much fun, going forward with the show."

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