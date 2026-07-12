Posted in: Audio Dramas, TV | Tagged: ifc, portlandia

Portlandia: Fred Armisen & Carrie Brownstein Set for Rewatch Podcast

Fred Armisen and Carrie Brownstein head back to Portlandia in the series rewatch podcast Podlandia: A-O Rewatch, from iHeartRadio and BMP.

There's certainly no shortage of rewatch podcasts these days of beloved TV shows, and now it's Fred Armisen and Carrie Brownstein's turn to revisit Portlandia, more than eight years since its finale in 2018 on IFC. With a pun befitting its namesake, the new podcast will be called Podlandia: A-O Rewatch, which comes courtesy of Will Ferrell's Big Money Players, who are producing the new series alongside iHeartRadio, will launch July 16th on all podcast platforms and YouTube, according to The Hollywood Reporter. New episodes will drop weekly, with creators and stars Armisen and Brownstein revisiting their cult-classic series, which ran for 77 episodes across eight seasons. According to BMP, the series "documented the hipster fad of birds as decor, unique bicycles and intense mustache care that defined the capital of Oregon for an entire generation."

Portlandia Stars Fred Armisen and Carrie Brownstein Will Revisit Series in 'Podlandia: A-O Rewatch Podcast'

Among the special guests will be the Mayor (Kyle MacLachlan and other beloved Portlandians, including Aimee Mann and director/co-creator Jonathan Krisel. "Our hope with the 'Portlandia' rewatch podcast is to continue the conversations we began when the show first aired. Conversations around community, how a place shapes and defines us, how much of life is mere performance, and how absurdity is often the best way to make sense of the world," Brownstein said. "Revisiting these episodes also reminded me of the ways Fred is singularly hilarious; we loved getting to hang out and reminisce, sing the praises of the cast, crew, and the city itself, and to have a new means of connecting with our audience."

Armisen adds, "Re-watching these 'Portlandia' episodes was so enjoyable. I really laughed, which is a strange thing to say about something I'm in. Carrie made me laugh a lot, maybe I'll put it that way. It was all illuminating, and it sparked so many memories of shooting in beautiful Portland. Then, getting to sit with Carrie and talk about it all was another level of fun and connection. I'm so happy we have gotten a chance to do this."

"Fred and Carrie are such an iconic duo, and we're excited to bring them back together again for 'Podlandia: A-O Rewatch,'" said Will Pearson, president of iHeartPodcasts. "They will revisit their hit series alongside some of the hilarious guest stars who made up the world of Portlandia, and fans will get an in-depth, behind-the-scenes look into the show like never before." Other BMP podcasts include Ferrell's The Ron Burgundy Podcast, in which the actor reprised his role from the popular Anchorman franchise; Matt Rogers and Bowen Yang's Las Culturistas; and Ego Nwodim's Thanks Dad.

Notable guest stars of Portlandia during its original run from 2011 to 2018 include Tim Heidecker, Kirsten Dunst, Olivia Wilde, Selma Blair, Chloë Sevigny, Steve Buscemi, Claire Daines, Kristen Wiig, Rose Byrne, Andy Samberg, Rachel Bloom, Ed Begley Jr, Johnny Marr, Sarah McLachlan, k.d. lang, Aubrey Plaza, Edward James Olmos, Jane Lynch, Jason Sudeikis, Eddie Vedder, Tim Robbins, Paul Simon, and more. You can stream the series on various platforms, like Netflix, Apple TV, and YouTube.

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