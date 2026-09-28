Posted in: Starz, TV | Tagged: power: origins

Power: Origins: Ghost & Tommy Don't Win Unless They Win Together

Check out a new teaser for STARZ's Power: Origins, starring Spence Moore as Ghost, Charlie Mann as Tommy, and MeKai Curtis as Kanan Stark.

Article Summary STARZ drops a new Power: Origins teaser spotlighting the deep bond between young Ghost and Tommy.

Spence Moore and Charlie Mann debut as younger Ghost and Tommy, with MeKai Curtis returning as Kanan Stark.

The Power: Origins preview hints that Ghost and Tommy only survive if they trust each other completely.

Currently in production, Power: Origins explores the early rise of Ghost, Tommy, and Kanan in New York.

Earlier this summer, STARZ rolled out our first look at what the future has in store for the hit franchise – and that future is focused on the past. That's when we were treated to a teaser and first-look images for Power: Origins, starring Spence Moore as Ghost, Charlie Mann as Tommy, and MeKai Curtis as Kanan Stark. Currently in production, the preview for the upcoming prequel marked the first footage released to fans (and the debut of its two lead actors in character as younger versions of the roles originated by Omari Hardwick and Joseph Sikora in the original series). Now, we've got a new teaser that shows how deep the bond is between Ghost and Tommy and how far back that bond goes – while Kanan keeps his eye on things.

Here's a look at the latest teaser for STARZ's Power: Origins, currently in production and coming soon:

STARZ's Power: Origins will continue exploring the "Power" Universe in fresh and compelling ways, delving into the action-packed origin story of fan-favorite characters Ghost, Tommy, and Kanan as ambitious young entrepreneurs on the rise, determined to make their mark on the streets of New York City. A fun, rambunctious exploration of a new time period in the "Power" franchise, Power: Origins will highlight the unbridled audacity of young men on the rise, determined to become legends in the game.

STARZ's Power: Origins is created by Courtney A. Kemp and Sascha Penn. Penn serves as showrunner and executive producer of the series, from a pilot co-written by Penn and Kemp. The "Power" Universe series is executive produced by Kemp, the creator and showrunner of the original Power, through her production company, End of Episode; Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson, through G-Unit Film and Television; and Mark Canton, through Canton Entertainment. Also executive producing are Chris Selak, Kevin Fox, and Pete Chatmon, who also serves as a director. Lionsgate Television produces the series for STARZ. A fifth spinoff, Power: Legacy, was also recently greenlit at STARZ.

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