Posted in: Starz, TV | Tagged: power: origins

Power: Origins Official Teaser Previews Ghost & Tommy's Rise to Power

Now in production, STARZ released a teaser and images for Power: Origins, starring Spence Moore as "Ghost" and Charlie Mann as "Tommy."

Article Summary STARZ drops the first Power: Origins teaser, offering fans an early look at Ghost and Tommy’s rise in New York City.

Spence Moore stars as young Ghost and Charlie Mann as young Tommy, with MeKai Curtis returning as Kanan Stark.

Power: Origins follows the ambitious trio as young entrepreneurs chasing power, legacy, and street legend status.

Created by Courtney A. Kemp and Sascha Penn, Power: Origins is now in production as the Power Universe expands.

Even though Power Book III: Raising Kanan is wrapping up its run next month, the "Power" Universe is far from over. And what better way to make that point than to pass along a teaser and first-look images for Power: Origins, starring Spence Moore as "Ghost," Charlie Mann as "Tommy," and MeKai Curtis as "Kanan Stark." Currently in production, the preview for the upcoming prequel marks the first footage released to fans (and the debut of its two lead actors in character as younger versions of the roles originated by Omari Hardwick and Joseph Sikora in the original series). You can check out the teaser above, and we have the official overview and first-look images waiting for you below:

STARZ's Power: Origins will continue exploring the "Power" Universe in fresh and compelling ways, delving into the action-packed origin story of fan-favorite characters Ghost, Tommy, and Kanan as ambitious young entrepreneurs on the rise, determined to make their mark on the streets of New York City. A fun, rambunctious exploration of a new time period in the "Power" franchise, Power: Origins will highlight the unbridled audacity of young men on the rise, determined to become legends in the game.

STARZ's Power: Origins is created by Courtney A. Kemp and Sascha Penn. Penn serves as showrunner and executive producer of the series, from a pilot co-written by Penn and Kemp. The "Power" Universe series is executive produced by Kemp, the creator and showrunner of the original Power, through her production company, End of Episode; Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson, through G-Unit Film and Television; and Mark Canton, through Canton Entertainment. Also executive producing are Chris Selak, Kevin Fox, and Pete Chatmon, who also serves as a director. Lionsgate Television produces the series for STARZ. A fifth spinoff, Power: Legacy, was also recently greenlit at STARZ.

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