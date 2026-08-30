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Power Rangers: Amy Jo Johnson Praises Final Jason David Frank Project

Power Rangers star Amy Jo Johnson endorses co-star Jason David Frank's "shining" performance in his final film, Legend of the White Dragon.

Article Summary Power Rangers star Amy Jo Johnson praised Jason David Frank’s final film, calling his Legend of the White Dragon turn “shining.”

Johnson said the movie is a beautiful tribute to Frank’s life and talent, urging Power Rangers fans to seek it out.

Legend of the White Dragon serves as Jason David Frank’s final movie, inspired by his iconic Power Rangers legacy.

The post also revisits Johnson and Frank’s lasting friendship, from their 2017 Power Rangers cameo to his 2022 death.

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers star Amy Jo Johnson last shared the screen with co-star Jason David Frank in a cameo in the 2017 Lionsgate theatrical reboot film Power Rangers, in a cameo scene where both are at a café in plain clothes as a special Easter egg, but the two never stopped being best friends up until Frank's death in 2022. His final appearance in the franchise was the 2019 video game Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid as the voice of his signature character, Tommy Oliver/Green Ranger, and his evil counterpart, Lord Drakkon. His final film is Legend of the White Dragon, which is inspired by his run in the franchise, presented as a more adult-oriented story with intense martial arts action, following Erik Reed, aka White Dragon, who finds renewed purpose after a disaster costs the lives of those he tried to save. Johnson, who played Kimberly Hart, aka the Pink Ranger, took to Instagram to discuss Frank's swan song performance.

Power Rangers Star Amy Jo Johnson Honors Jason David Frank With Her Endorsement of His Final Film, Legend of the White Dragon.

"Went to see #legendofthewhitedragon last night. Jason really shines. His heart is on his sleeve in this film," Johnson wrote. "Congratulations to all involved. What a beautiful way for all of us to celebrate his life and his talent. If you haven't seen it, go! You will love it. Xoxo AJJ." Frank appeared in 124 of the 156 episodes during the original Power Rangers run and in several spinoffs, including Zeo, Turbo, Wild Force, DinoThunder, Megaforce, HyperForce, Shattered Grid, and Ninja Steel, as well as the 1995 and 1997 films.

Johnson was only in the original series and the 1995 film, and had largely avoided the franchise outside of the cameo. She was offered but chose not to participate in the Netflix reunion special Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always, which celebrated generations of the franchise, though she was featured in archival footage. Well Go USA's The Legend of the White Dragon, which also features some Power Rangers alumni, stars Aaron Schoenke, Rachel Brooke Smith, Michael Madsen, Jason Faunt, Andrew Bachelor, Lenore Zann, Ciara Hanna, Cerina Vincent, David Ramsey, and Mark Dacascos, is in theaters.

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