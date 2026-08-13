Posted in: Disney+, TV | Tagged: power rangers

Power Rangers: Disney+, Percy Jackson Duo's Series Not Moving Forward

Report: Disney+ is not moving forward with Percy Jackson and the Olympians showrunners Jonathan E. Steinberg and Dan Shotz's Power Rangers.

Article Summary Report: Disney+ is no longer moving forward with the live-action Power Rangers series from Percy Jackson showrunners.

Jonathan E. Steinberg and Dan Shotz had confirmed their Power Rangers involvement in December 2025.

Deadline reports Disney+ balked at the likely cost of Power Rangers for an IP owned by Hasbro, not Disney.

The setback follows Hasbro’s earlier Power Rangers reboot plans, including a scrapped Netflix version from 2021.

It was March 2025 when reports hit that Hasbro was partnering with Disney+ and 20th Century TV for a new live-action Power Rangers series, with Percy Jackson and the Olympians showrunners Jonathan E. Steinberg and Dan Shotz reportedly in talks to write, showrun, and produce the project. Steinberg and Shotz would go on to confirm the report in December 2025 at a red-carpet premiere event for Disney+'s Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 2. Eight months later, the news isn't good. Deadline Hollywood reports that the series will not move forward at Disney+. According to sources, the decision was based on the potential cost of the series for an IP that Disney doesn't own (those rights belong to Hasbro), with "The Mouse" shifting its focus to working with IPs it does own.

In November 2021, Hasbro shared the news that it had found a "great writing partner" for "Power Rangers" overseer Jonathan Entwistle (co-creator of I Am Not Okay With This & The End Of The F***ing World), announcing that Jenny Klein (Daisy & the Six, The Thing About Pam) had joined the project as showrunner, part of Klein's overall two-year television deal at the time to develop genre and drama-based television content. During Summer 2024, the news came that the series was no longer moving forward, with Hasbro reportedly eyeing "a new creative direction for the series" with a different producing partner.

That news hit nearly four years after Entertainment One acquired the rights to the "Power Rangers" franchise from Saban Brands in 2018. Based on the Japanese tokusatsu franchise "Super Sentai" and first launched in 1993 as Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, the franchise has become one of the longest-running live-action children's series in television history. There have been attempts over the years to build upon the success of the early live-action series, with the franchise finding continued life (and success) in other media – comics, books, and more.

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