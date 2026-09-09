Posted in: Cartoon Network, TV | Tagged: powerpuff girls

Powerpuff Girls: Kane Embraced Fatherhood like Prof. Utonium: Daily

The Powerpuff Girls star E.G. Daily on how late co-star Tom Kane was every bit as loving a father as his character Professor Utonium.

Article Summary Powerpuff Girls star E.G. Daily says Tom Kane mirrored Professor Utonium off-screen with a deeply paternal spirit.

Daily recalls Kane as a loving father figure to the cast, noting his devotion to family and adopted children.

The Powerpuff Girls cast reunited with Tom Kane at a March 2026 convention, sharing one final moment before his death.

Daily honors Tom Kane’s legacy, praising his voice acting greatness and resilience after the stroke that took his speech.

If there's one thing E.G. Daily has seen firsthand, along with Powerpuff Girls castmates Tara Strong and Cathy Cavadini, it is how close the late Tom Kane was to his character, Professor Utonium, in real life as a loving father himself. The Cartoon Network animated series follows the titular superheroes, voiced by Daily, Strong, and Cavadini as Buttercup, Bubbles, and Blossom, as they battle crime, saving the city of Townsville as they come home to their scientist father, who created them. Daily spoke with PEOPLE to reflect on the last time the four reunited at the Lexington Comic & Toy Convention in March 2026, taking one last viral video with Kane seated with Strong at his side, with Cavadini and Daily behind him.

Powerpuff Girls Star E.G. Daily Reflects on Tom Kane's Legacy and How He Took His Job as Father on Screen and in Real Life, Seriously

"I got to tell you, there's definitely a little hole. And not a little hole, but a big space that Tom filled. He really was like a father to us, very paternal," Daily said. "The man adopted, I think, six kids. He had his own kids, and then he adopted a bunch of kids. So he really had it in his soul, being a dad. We were all really close. I spent a lot of time with him just as a friend. But he really was such a dad vibe."

Since Kane's passing in May, the voice actress shared how much of an inspiration he was. "We'll go to cons, and people will share their stories about having met him or having gotten something signed by him. And there's a hole there for him that will always be there," Daily said. "He was an incredible man — a super talented voice actor, super respected by all of us voice people for what he could do with his voice. And for overcoming a big stroke. That's why it was hard to lose him, because he had already struggled to overcome an incredible stroke that left him unable to talk."

Daily remains grateful that she and her co-stars got to share their final moment with Kane. "I feel like faith worked out beautifully because we did get to do a con, which is his first one that he had done since his stroke. He was able to lightly sign. He couldn't really talk, but he could say yes and give you the thumbs up," she explained. "His eyes were all there. He was all there. He just couldn't speak. I felt really lucky that we got that time with him before he passed."

Kane, who got his start on the ABC live-action sitcom Who's the Boss and the animated series The Legend of Prince Valiant, emerged big into the voiceover scene with animated shows Phantom 2040, Marvel's Iron Man, and Wing Commander Academy before starting his Star Wars journey with video games Shadows of the Empire and X-Wing vs. TIE Fighter in 1996. Not only would he get more involved in the franchise's animated world, most prominently in The Clone Wars throughout the duration of the series on Cartoon Network, Netflix, and Disney+ from 2008 to 2020, he would also be a staple on Cartoon Network and Nickelodeon with the aforementioned Powerpuff Girls, The Angry Beavers, Cow and Chicken, Johnny Bravo, and The Wild Thornberrys. For more, you can check out the interview.

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