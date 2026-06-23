Posted in: Adult Swim, Rick and Morty, TV | Tagged: annecy, president curtis

President Curtis: Adult Swim Head Previews "Rick and Morty" Spinoff

Adult Swim head Michael Ouweleen previewed President Curtis, noting that "people will be surprised how different" it is from Rick and Morty.

Article Summary Adult Swim boss Michael Ouweleen says President Curtis will surprise Rick and Morty fans with a very different tone.

President Curtis is framed as a workplace comedy, with Keith David’s charm helping drive the spinoff’s distinct feel.

Ouweleen says President Curtis uses a different level of tech, separating its world from Rick Sanchez’s sci-fi chaos.

The spinoff could dig deeper into Banks, O’Doyle, and Janice, with Adult Swim already eyeing more expansion.

Adult Swim won't be closing the book on the "Rick and Morty" universe when the Emmy Award-winning animated series wraps up its Season 9 run. That's because EPs Dan Harmon and James Siciliano's Keith David-starring "Rick and Morty" spinoff President Curtis will begin gracing our screens in July. Teasing that "people will be surprised how different" the spinoff series is from Rick and Morty, Adult Swim, Cartoon Network & Boomerang head Michael Ouweleen offered some more insight into what President Curtis has to offer while checking in with Deadline Hollywood during this week's Annecy International Animation Film Festival.

"It's a workplace comedy and the charm of Keith David helps a lot," he shared. "It's been fun to watch [co-creator] James [Siciliano] grow and build a separate but related team. Even the technology is different because President Curtis has access to a certain level of technology that is cool, but nothing like Rick's level of technology." In addition, Ouweleen believes the series will have a chance to dive deeper into the backstories of supporting players Banks, O'Doyle, and Janice, with spinoff potentials always being considered.

Also starring Stephanie Beatriz (Brooklyn Nine-Nine) and Jim Rash (Community), the series follows President Andre Curtis (David) and his eccentric staff as they tackle the kind of crises that Rick Sanchez could never be bothered with – from interdimensional diplomacy to paranormal investigations and unexplained phenomena. Here's a look at the original announcement teaser, followed by a first-look clip that was recently released, and some earlier thoughts from David regarding the animated spinoff:

In a brief YouTube Shorts clip (which you can check out here), we see the team head to FDR's Fireside Shaft to track a suspect, with President Curtis making it clear they don't have time for sympathetic backstories.

"President Curtis has always been a blast to play," said David. "Getting to explore his world more deeply in this new series is a dream. I can't wait for fans to see what kind of chaos he stirs up when Rick isn't around to steal the spotlight." Michael Ouweleen, President, Adult Swim, added, "This is a series we would have greenlit even if it didn't have anything at all to do with 'Rick and Morty.' President Andre Curtis is just that good of a character." Harmon and Siciliano shared, "President Curtis has always been one of our favorite characters to write — he's the only person in the multiverse who can go toe-to-toe with Rick and still hold office. Now we finally get to go on sci-fi missions from Curtis' point of view. And with Keith David leading the charge, it's going to be a wild ride." Harmon and Siciliano also serve as executive producers, alongside Danielle Uhlarik, Monica Mitchell, and Steve Levy.

Keith David from "Rick and Morty" on what we will see from President Curtis: "He gets into his own crazy schemes." #ComicCon | Variety Studio presented by Google TV @madebygoogle pic.twitter.com/wBIlvGtPts — Variety (@Variety) July 25, 2025 Show Full Tweet

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