Posted in: Adult Swim, Fox, Rick and Morty, TV | Tagged: bobs burgers, president curtis

President Curtis Does Right by Louise Belcher, Bob's Burgers Fans

The newest episode of President Curtis included a full-circle moment Bob's Burgers fans can appreciate and would make Louise smile.

Article Summary President Curtis episode 2, "Triangle," proves the Rick and Morty spinoff can stand on its own fast.

In President Curtis, Andre Curtis, Banks, and O'Doyle go undercover at a secret prison in the Bermuda Triangle.

President Curtis gives Bob's Burgers fans a treat by casting Kristen Schaal as a still-alive Amelia Earhart.

The cameo comes full circle with Bob's Burgers episode "Amelia," where Louise Belcher honors Earhart as her hero.

Two episodes into EPs Dan Harmon and James Siciliano's "Rick and Morty" spinoff, President Curtis, and we're already big fans. While clearly set in the "Rick and Morty" universe, the spinoff has quickly defined itself as being a serious that can easily stand on its own. And if you're a fan of FOX's Bob's Burgers, you have a really cool reason to give the animated series a chance. In S01E02: "Triangle," President Andre Curtis (Keith David) and his team – Stephanie Beatriz's (Brooklyn Nine-Nine) Chief of Staff Banks and Jim Rash's (Community) Special Agent O'Doyle – head out to do an undercover inspection of a secret prison facility run by the government that's located in the Bermuda Triangle.

In order to get to the prison safely, you need a skilled and capable pilot – and that's where Amelia Earhart comes in! That's right, not only is the famed pilot still alive, but she's been working with the government for decades now. Elevating an already very cool creative move to another level was the casting of the amazing Kristen Schaal to voice Earhart, who also voices Louise Belcher on Bob's Burgers. At this point, we're pretty sure fans of the long-running FOX animated series appreciate how cool that is…

In the 2023 Season 13 finale, S13E22: "Amelia," Louise chooses Earhart to be the topic of her "My Hero" project, but she begins to lose faith in her belief in the aviation hero, "thanks" to her painfully annoying on so many levels classmate, Wayne (ugh). What follows is a personal journey for Louise, with her mother, Linda (John Roberts), explaining how important it was for her, growing up, to have confident women to look up to and be inspired by, and how girls need that now more than ever.

We can't go much further into the episode because we're already getting teary-eyed, but Louise's shadow-puppet presentation honoring Earhart and the moments between her and Linda are golden. At one point during the episode, Louise imagines that Earhart survived and continued having an amazing career. We think she would smile knowing what she was up to over in the "Rick and Morty" universe.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!