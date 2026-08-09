Posted in: Adult Swim, Rick and Morty, TV | Tagged: president curtis

President Curtis: Here's Our Updated Season 1 Episode 3: "Ex" Preview

President Curtis handles an "Ex" situation after Banks and O'Doyle get red-carded in tonight's episode of the Adult Swim series, S01E03: "Ex."

Article Summary President Curtis Season 1 Episode 3 "Ex" sends Curtis to his ex-wife’s inauguration gala without Banks or O’Doyle.

Banks and O’Doyle get red-carded and shipped to immersive training, leaving Curtis with temp agent Chompers.

The Adult Swim preview teases a chaotic "Ex" as President Curtis must rely on his instincts to survive the night.

James Siciliano writes "Ex," while the post also spotlights Episode 2’s Amelia Earhart twist voiced by Kristen Schaal.

We're not positive, but there's a very good chance that President Curtis (Keith David) might be screwed. It seems that Stephanie Beatriz's (Brooklyn Nine-Nine) Chief of Staff Banks and Jim Rash's (Community) Special Agent O'Doyle have gotten themselves red-carded, meaning that they're out of commission until they complete some training. And learn to trust each other, hopefully. That means President Curtis will have to rely on his wits (and O'Doyle's temp replacement, Special Agent Chompers) to make it through his ex-wife's inauguration gala. With that in mind, here's our preview of tonight's new episode of Adult Swim and EPs Dan Harmon & James Siciliano's "Rick and Morty" spinoff, S01E03: "Ex":

President Curtis Season 1 Episode 3: "Ex" Preview

President Curtis Season 1 Episode 3 "Ex" – Curtis gets an invite to his ex-wife's inauguration gala, while Banks and O'Doyle are forced to undergo a job evaluation at a fully-immersive offsite facility. Written by James Siciliano.

Tune into Adult Swim on Sunday, August 9th at 11:30 PM to catch the next brand new episode of President Curtis, "Ex"! pic.twitter.com/zvV1SW26bw — Swimpedia (@swimpedia) August 3, 2026

Rick and Morty Spinoff Does Right by Louise Belcher, Bob's Burgers Fans

In S01E02: "Triangle," President Andre Curtis (Keith David) and his team – Stephanie Beatriz's (Brooklyn Nine-Nine) Chief of Staff Banks and Jim Rash's (Community) Special Agent O'Doyle – head out to do an undercover inspection of a secret prison facility run by the government that's located in the Bermuda Triangle. In order to get to the prison safely, you need a skilled and capable pilot – and that's where Amelia Earhart comes in! That's right, not only is the famed pilot still alive, but she's been working with the government for decades now. Elevating an already very cool creative move to another level was the casting of the amazing Kristen Schaal to voice Earhart, who also voices Louise Belcher on Bob's Burgers. At this point, we're pretty sure fans of the long-running FOX animated series appreciate how cool that is…

In the 2023 Season 13 finale, S13E22: "Amelia," Louise chooses Earhart to be the topic of her "My Hero" project, but she begins to lose faith in her belief in the aviation hero, "thanks" to her painfully annoying on so many levels classmate, Wayne (ugh). What follows is a personal journey for Louise, with her mother, Linda (John Roberts), explaining how important it was for her, growing up, to have confident women to look up to and be inspired by, and how girls need that now more than ever.

We can't go much further into the episode because we're already getting teary-eyed, but Louise's shadow-puppet presentation honoring Earhart and the moments between her and Linda are golden. At one point during the episode, Louise imagines that Earhart survived and continued having an amazing career. We think she would smile knowing what she was up to over in the "Rick and Morty" universe.

Dan Harmon on Spinoff's Presidential Influences

Though it's pretty clear that President Andre Curtis is his own man, the version we see in the "Rick and Morty" spinoff is inspired by a number of previous U.S. Presidents – including Barack Obama, Donald Trump, and possibly the greatest fictional (unfortunately) figurehead ever. "The conversations about Obama and Trump were inevitable," Harmon shared during a recent interview. "Curtis has a naïveté that you could overlap with Trump, who is like, 'I'm an outsider, and I consider this job simple, and I don't care about the bureaucracy of it.' On the Obama side, it's the charmer and the guy who gets organic joy in being liked – that whole rock star aspect of Obama. But mostly just more legendary aspects of presidents from the past, all Serpentor'd into a test tube baby that then becomes our version of maybe Martin Sheen in 'West Wing,' where it's our fantasy president, warts and all."

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