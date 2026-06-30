Posted in: Adult Swim, Cartoon Network, Rick and Morty, TV | Tagged: president curtis

President Curtis: Rick and Morty Spinoff Intros The White House Staff

A new teaser for EPs Dan Harmon and James Siciliano's Keith David-starring President Curtis offers a better look at his White House staff.

Article Summary Adult Swim’s President Curtis gets a new teaser spotlighting the White House staff around Keith David’s commander-in-chief.

President Curtis follows Andre Curtis, Banks, O’Doyle, and Janice tackling interdimensional threats and weird cases.

The Rick and Morty spinoff premieres July 26, with Adult Swim teasing a workplace comedy vibe and different tech scale.

Adult Swim says President Curtis will feel distinct from Rick and Morty while expanding the world of its fan-favorite leader.

We're not going to lie. Knowing that we have EPs Dan Harmon and James Siciliano's Keith David-starring President Curtis waiting to keep the vibe going after Adult Swim's Rick and Morty wraps up its Season 9 run next month does make things a bit easier to process. Also starring Stephanie Beatriz (Brooklyn Nine-Nine) and Jim Rash (Community), the series follows President Andre Curtis (David) and his eccentric staff as they tackle the kind of crises that Rick Sanchez could never be bothered with – from interdimensional diplomacy to paranormal investigations and unexplained phenomena.

Set to hit Adult Swim screens on July 26th, we're getting a chance to learn even more about President Curtis's Chief of Staff, Banks, and Special Agent, O'Doyle:

Meet the Curtis White House staff pic.twitter.com/sWtAEAkIOm — adult swim (@adultswim) June 30, 2026

Teasing that "people will be surprised how different" the spinoff series is from Rick and Morty, Adult Swim, Cartoon Network & Boomerang head Michael Ouweleen offered some more insight into what President Curtis has to offer while checking in with Deadline Hollywood during this week's Annecy Festival. "It's a workplace comedy and the charm of Keith David helps a lot," he shared. "It's been fun to watch [co-creator] James [Siciliano] grow and build a separate but related team. Even the technology is different because President Curtis has access to a certain level of technology that is cool, but nothing like Rick's level of technology." In addition, Ouweleen believes the series will have a chance to dive deeper into the backstories of supporting players Banks, O'Doyle, and Janice, with spinoff potentials always being considered.

In a brief YouTube Shorts clip (which you can check out here), we see the team head to FDR's Fireside Shaft to track a suspect, with President Curtis making it clear they don't have time for sympathetic backstories.

"President Curtis has always been a blast to play," said David. "Getting to explore his world more deeply in this new series is a dream. I can't wait for fans to see what kind of chaos he stirs up when Rick isn't around to steal the spotlight." Michael Ouweleen, President, Adult Swim, added, "This is a series we would have greenlit even if it didn't have anything at all to do with 'Rick and Morty.' President Andre Curtis is just that good of a character." Harmon and Siciliano shared, "President Curtis has always been one of our favorite characters to write — he's the only person in the multiverse who can go toe-to-toe with Rick and still hold office. Now we finally get to go on sci-fi missions from Curtis' point of view. And with Keith David leading the charge, it's going to be a wild ride." Harmon and Siciliano also serve as executive producers, alongside Danielle Uhlarik, Monica Mitchell, and Steve Levy.

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