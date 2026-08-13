Posted in: Adult Swim, Rick and Morty, TV | Tagged: president curtis

President Curtis S01E04 Early Preview: Louisiana "Purchase" Denied?

It seems no one read the fine print on the Louisiana Purchase in this early preview for Adult Swim's President Curtis S01E04: "Purchase."

Article Summary President Curtis S01E04 “Purchase” teases a Louisiana Purchase addendum that could rip U.S. control apart.

Banks finds the original receipt, sending President Curtis and O’Doyle into a frantic chase through buried history.

The early preview hints at White House attic secrets, old allies and enemies, and a wildly absurd national crisis.

Dan Harmon’s President Curtis blends outsider swagger, charm, and fantasy-president energy in Adult Swim’s spinoff.

The good news? Banks (Stephanie Beatriz) discovers the receipt for the Louisiana Purchase. The bad news? It seems that there was a previously unknown adendum to it – one that will send her, President Curtis (Keith David), and O'Doyle (Jim Rash) spiraling down a rabbit hole of old friends (and enemies) in a race to literally keep the country together. That brings us to the next episode of Adult Swim and EPs Dan Harmon & James Siciliano's "Rick and Morty" spinoff, S01E04: "Purchase," with an early preview offering insights into what's stored in The White House's attic. We also learn more about George Washington's nipples than we cared to, but we won't spoil that for you…

President Curtis Season 1 Episode 4: "Purchase" Preview

President Curtis Season 1 Episode 4 "Purchase" – After discovering an addendum on the Louisiana Purchase receipt, Curtis and his team must race against old enemies and friends to maintain control of the Louisiana Purchase territory. Written by Malloy Moseley.

Tune into Adult Swim on Sunday, August 16th at 11:30 PM to catch the next brand new episode of President Curtis, "Purchase"! pic.twitter.com/30cdtWSeqb — Swimpedia (@swimpedia) August 10, 2026

Dan Harmon on Spinoff's Presidential Influences

Though it's pretty clear that President Andre Curtis is his own man, the version we see in the "Rick and Morty" spinoff is inspired by a number of previous U.S. Presidents – including Barack Obama, Donald Trump, and possibly the greatest fictional (unfortunately) figurehead ever. "The conversations about Obama and Trump were inevitable," Harmon shared during a recent interview. "Curtis has a naïveté that you could overlap with Trump, who is like, 'I'm an outsider, and I consider this job simple, and I don't care about the bureaucracy of it.' On the Obama side, it's the charmer and the guy who gets organic joy in being liked – that whole rock star aspect of Obama. But mostly just more legendary aspects of presidents from the past, all Serpentor'd into a test tube baby that then becomes our version of maybe Martin Sheen in 'West Wing,' where it's our fantasy president, warts and all."

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