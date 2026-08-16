Posted in: Adult Swim, Rick and Morty, TV | Tagged: president curtis

President Curtis S01E04 "Purchase" Preview: It's Always The Fine Print

It's always the fine print, isn't it? Here's our updated preview for tonight's episode of Adult Swim's President Curtis, S01E04: "Purchase."

Article Summary President Curtis S01E04 "Purchase" finds Curtis, O'Doyle, and Banks scrambling after a shocking Louisiana Purchase receipt reveal.

A buried addendum in the fine print sends President Curtis into a rabbit hole of old allies, enemies, and national chaos.

Adult Swim's President Curtis Episode 4 preview teases a race to keep the Louisiana Purchase territory from slipping away.

Dan Harmon says President Curtis blends Obama, Trump, and a fantasy West Wing-style leader into one bold spinoff hero.

It looks like President Curtis (Keith David), O'Doyle (Jim Rash), and Banks (Stephanie Beatriz) have a problem – and they've got receipts. Actually, make that a receipt – but it's a doozy. It seems that we did get a receipt for the Louisiana Purchase – but no one bothered to read the fine print. Now, a previously unknown adendum will send them spiraling down a rabbit hole of old friends (and enemies) in a race to literally keep the country together. With that in mind, we have an updated look at what tonight's episode of Adult Swim and EPs Dan Harmon & James Siciliano's "Rick and Morty" spinoff, S01E04: "Purchase," has to offer (along with some interesting insights from Harmon regarding who President Curtis was modeled after politically).

President Curtis Season 1 Episode 4: "Purchase" Preview

President Curtis Season 1 Episode 4 "Purchase" – After discovering an addendum on the Louisiana Purchase receipt, Curtis and his team must race against old enemies and friends to maintain control of the Louisiana Purchase territory. Written by Malloy Moseley.

Tune into Adult Swim on Sunday, August 16th at 11:30 PM to catch the next brand new episode of President Curtis, "Purchase"! pic.twitter.com/30cdtWSeqb — Swimpedia (@swimpedia) August 10, 2026

Dan Harmon on Spinoff's Presidential Influences

Though it's pretty clear that President Andre Curtis is his own man, the version we see in the "Rick and Morty" spinoff is inspired by a number of previous U.S. Presidents – including Barack Obama, Donald Trump, and possibly the greatest fictional (unfortunately) figurehead ever. "The conversations about Obama and Trump were inevitable," Harmon shared during a recent interview. "Curtis has a naïveté that you could overlap with Trump, who is like, 'I'm an outsider, and I consider this job simple, and I don't care about the bureaucracy of it.' On the Obama side, it's the charmer and the guy who gets organic joy in being liked – that whole rock star aspect of Obama. But mostly just more legendary aspects of presidents from the past, all Serpentor'd into a test tube baby that then becomes our version of maybe Martin Sheen in 'West Wing,' where it's our fantasy president, warts and all."

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