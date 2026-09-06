Posted in: Adult Swim, Rick and Morty, TV | Tagged: president curtis

President Curtis S01E07: "Ghosts" Preview: Abraham Lincoln Gets Handsy

Abraham Lincoln gets handsy, and Banks deals with malware issues in tonight's episode of Adult Swim's President Curtis, S01E07: "Ghosts."

Article Summary President Curtis S01E07 “Ghosts” sends O’Doyle into Banks’ computer brain as her malware crisis spirals fast.

President Curtis gives Abraham Lincoln ghost hands, setting up awkward laughs as Lincoln tackles unfinished business.

The President Curtis “Ghosts” preview teases sci-fi chaos, sharp comedy, and more Banks-O’Doyle team friction.

A quick look back at “Hollow” highlights gamer Curtis, Janice’s standout turn, and the show’s wild energy satire.

As far as birthday presents go, gifting Abraham Lincoln with ghost hands so he can feel again was a big move by President Curtis (Keith David). And yet, we can already see how tonight's episode of Adult Swim and EPs Dan Harmon & James Siciliano's "Rick and Morty" spinoff, S01E07: "Ghosts," could lead to some seriously awkward situations. Meanwhile, Banks (Stephanie Beatriz) and a less-than-thrilled O'Doyle (Jim Rash) work to get to the bottom of Banks' malware issues. Here's a preview for tonight's episode, a look back at our random thoughts on last week's episode, and more:

President Curtis Season 1 Episode 7: "Ghosts" Preview

President Curtis Season 1 Episode 7 "Ghosts" – When Banks contracts malware, O'Doyle enters her computer brain to find a fix; Curtis gives the ghost of President Lincoln a gift that empowers him to settle his unfinished business.

Tune into Adult Swim on Sunday, September 6th at 11:30 PM to catch the next brand new episode of President Curtis, "Ghosts"! pic.twitter.com/mAs7hTXS7j — Swimpedia (@swimpedia) August 31, 2026

President Curtis S01E06: "Hollow" Real-Time Thoughts

Having President Curtis be a gamer is actually a very cool aspect they've added to the character and helps fuel his interest in being more of a "summer movie action hero president" than the kind who gets into policy debates or stresses about bills getting passed by Congress. Also, I'm a big fan of the slow thawing between Banks and O'Doyle, and Janice proves herself to be an invaluable resource once again. I'm already petitioning for Janice to get a solo episode during Season 2.

You're damn right that mankind would rather suck all of the energy out of the Life Tree to avoid telling people to scale back on their energy use.

I'm loving how Janice is trying to shoot her shot with O'Doyle – only for us to learn that Janice has a love backstory.

LOLOLOLOL The "Avatar" people having exploited those who actually powered the Life Tree, so President Curtis and the team have to renegotiate, was a nice touch.

Janice and O'Doyle bonding over Janice's resume is kinda sweet – and now we've got O'Doyle in "protect Janice" mode.

Well, one thing is clear. Energy means power, and power means a lot to a whole lot of species. We have a feeling that all of that energy coming from those adorable little creatures is going to take an ugly turn – like those alien harvesters arriving, for example.

We don't like seeing a broken-hearted Janice. It makes us sad.

Damn. Banks did not appreciate having to drink piss – and someone's going to pay.

Look, at least they tried attacking the harvesters – but that was brutal. At least Two Toes was able to save the day with the energy of – love (seriously).

And yet, in the end, there is no happy ending when it comes to harvesting energy – with President Curtis giving away the U.S.'s new energy suppy and being forced to open an energy plant in Hollow Earth to make amends. The solution? A tax on AI porn.

Dan Harmon on Spinoff's Presidential Influences

Though it's clear President Andre Curtis is his own man, the version we see in the "Rick and Morty" spinoff is inspired by a number of U.S. Presidents – including Barack Obama, Donald Trump, and possibly the greatest fictional (unfortunately) figurehead ever. "The conversations about Obama and Trump were inevitable," Harmon shared during a recent interview. "Curtis has a naïveté that you could overlap with Trump, who is like, 'I'm an outsider, and I consider this job simple, and I don't care about the bureaucracy of it.' On the Obama side, it's the charmer and the guy who gets organic joy in being liked – that whole rock star aspect of Obama. But mostly just more legendary aspects of presidents from the past, all Serpentor'd into a test tube baby that then becomes our version of maybe Martin Sheen in 'West Wing,' where it's our fantasy president, warts and all."

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