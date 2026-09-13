Posted in: Adult Swim, Rick and Morty, TV | Tagged: president curtis

President Curtis S01E08: "Knox" Preview: O'Doyle's Got Some Issues

O'Doyle deals with some very real "mommy issues" in tonight's episode of Adult Swim's President Curtis, S01E08: "Knox." Here's a look...

Article Summary President Curtis S01E08: "Knox" sends Curtis and the FBI after Fort Knox's missing gold in a high-stakes manhunt.

O'Doyle faces major mommy issues as a reunion with his mother Orla reveals her shocking link to the Fort Knox robbery.

The President Curtis preview teases Banks being stunned by Orla's role as the team digs deeper into the gold mystery.

Plus, quick thoughts on S01E07 "Ghosts," where Banks confronted her past and Lincoln's dark turn raised red flags.

As if having all of the gold in Fort Knox disappear wasn't enough of a problem for President Curtis (Keith David), O'Doyle (Jim Rash) has a bigger issue on his hands: a reunion with his mom, Orla. Complicating the reunion even more is the fact that Orla's connected to the missing gold – a fact that Banks (Stephanie Beatriz) finds a bit mind-blowing. That's where things stand heading into tonight's episode of Adult Swim and EPs Dan Harmon & James Siciliano's "Rick and Morty" spinoff, S01E08: "Knox," and we have an updated preview for you to check out. In addition, we've included our thoughts on last week's episode and some info on SCAD AnimationFest 2026:

President Curtis Season 1 Episode 8: "Knox" Preview

President Curtis Season 1 Episode 8 "Knox" – A robbery at Fort Knox puts Curtis and the FBI on a manhunt for the culprit, forcing O'Doyle to confront figures from his past to get to the bottom of it.

Tune into Adult Swim on Sunday, September 13th at 11:30 PM to catch the next brand new episode of President Curtis, "Knox"! pic.twitter.com/xQkOSkIpon — Swimpedia (@swimpedia) September 7, 2026

S01E07: "Ghosts" – Our Real-Time Thoughts…

It's not that we don't want to be happy for Lincoln, it's just that we have a bad feeling about where this is all going…

The vomit's warm, so that's nice to know…?

Interesting: Banks is a one-of-a-kind from NuMind who now answers to the Bureau of Robotics.

Awww… O'Doyle is going on a "Fantastic Voyage" to help clear out Banks' malware – and get to know Banks better.

So, Lincoln made peace with Mary Todd and is now freed from the Lincoln Bedroom, but hasn't passed on. Uh-oh…

We understand Lincoln wanting to kill John Wilkes Booth on his birthday, but where is this going?

Yup, Lincoln went power-mad, and Banks is realizing that NuMind played fast and loose with her memories.

Bonus points for Agent Chomps getting some action, and some pearls of wisdom from Janice.

So, was Lincoln always an asshole, or did the "ghost hands" turn him into a power-mad d-bag? Hmmm…

It turns out that Banks has a bit of a cult backstory and had her memories erased after the final chip was implanted in her. Thankfully, O'Doyle was able to offer some tough love to remind her that she made the decision to live her life helping others.

Between the heart-to-heart between President Curtis and Abraham Lincoln, and O'Doyle making his point about the scars, the episode was a nice examination of not letting yourself become a victim of your past – how what matters is the person you choose to be now. Though we're not quite sure Lincoln completely learned his lesson…

SCAD AnimationFest 2026 Info

Set for Wednesday, September 223rd, here's a look at the official overview of the SCAD AnimationFest 2026 panel/screening that was announced earlier this month:

Hail to the Chief: Inside 'President Curtis': Enjoy a special episode screening of President Curtis, followed by a conversation with executive producer and writer Danielle L. Uhlarik and character designer Amy Sherrier (B.F.A., sequential art, 2014), pulling back the curtain on the creative vision and comedic storytelling underpinning this new animated series. Go behind the scenes with Uhlarik and Sherrier to discover how the show – a spin-off of the long-running hit Rick and Morty – developed its distinctive characters, world, and irreverent take on presidential politics and brought them to life onscreen.

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