Posted in: Adult Swim, Rick and Morty, TV | Tagged: president curtis

President Curtis Season 1 E07: "Ghosts" Thoughts: Haunted by The Past

In Adult Swim's President Curtis S01E07: "Ghosts," the past isn't so much prologue as a royal pain in the butt for our heroes.

Article Summary President Curtis S01E07 “Ghosts” unleashes Lincoln’s “ghost hands,” turning birthday revenge into a dangerous power trip.

Banks and O’Doyle take a Fantastic Voyage-style mission inside her malware crisis, uncovering shocking NuMind secrets.

“Ghosts” digs into Banks’ erased memories and cult past, as O’Doyle pushes her to define who she is now.

President Curtis balances wild sci-fi comedy with a sharp theme: don’t let your past decide the person you become.

Abraham Lincoln's got "ghost hands," and he's looking to put them to good use. Meanwhile, Banks (Stephanie Beatriz) and a less-than-thrilled O'Doyle (Jim Rash) seek a solution to Banks' serious malware issues. That's what's on President Curtis' (Keith David) agenda during this week's episode of Adult Swim and EPs Dan Harmon & James Siciliano's "Rick and Morty" spinoff, S01E07: "Ghosts." With that in mind, here's a look at our real-time thoughts on tonight's chapter, followed by some great news for those attending SCAAD AnimationFest 2026, and more.

President Curtis S01E07: "Ghosts" Real-Time Thoughts

It's not that we don't want to be happy for Lincoln, it's just that we have a bad feeling about where this is all going…

The vomit's warm, so that's nice to know…?

Interesting: Banks is a one-of-a-kind from NuMind who now answers to the Bureau of Robotics.

Awww… O'Doyle is going on a "Fantastic Voyage" to help clear out Banks' malware – and get to know Banks better.

So, Lincoln made peace with Mary Todd and is now freed from the Lincoln Bedroom, but hasn't passed on. Uh-oh…

We understand Lincoln wanting to kill John Wilkes Booth on his birthday, but where is this going?

Yup, Lincoln went power-mad, and Banks is realizing that NuMind played fast and loose with her memories.

Bonus points for Agent Chomps getting some action, and some pearls of wisdom from Janice.

So, was Lincoln always an asshole, or did the "ghost hands" turn him into a power-mad d-bag? Hmmm…

It turns out that Banks has a bit of a cult backstory and had her memories erased after the final chip was implanted in her. Thankfully, O'Doyle was able to offer some tough love to remind her that she made the decision to live her life helping others.

Between the heart-to-heart between President Curtis and Abraham Lincoln, and O'Doyle making his point about the scars, the episode was a nice examination of not letting yourself become a victim of your past – how what matters is the person you choose to be now. Though we're not quite sure Lincoln completely learned his lesson…

President Curtis Is Heading to SCAD AnimationFest 2026

Set for Wednesday, September 223rd, here's a look at the official overview of the SCAD AnimationFest 2026 panel/screening that was announced earlier this month:

Hail to the Chief: Inside 'President Curtis': Enjoy a special episode screening of President Curtis, followed by a conversation with executive producer and writer Danielle L. Uhlarik and character designer Amy Sherrier (B.F.A., sequential art, 2014), pulling back the curtain on the creative vision and comedic storytelling underpinning this new animated series. Go behind the scenes with Uhlarik and Sherrier to discover how the show – a spin-off of the long-running hit Rick and Morty – developed its distinctive characters, world, and irreverent take on presidential politics and brought them to life onscreen.

Dan Harmon on Spinoff's Presidential Influences

Though it's clear President Andre Curtis is his own man, the version we see in the "Rick and Morty" spinoff is inspired by a number of U.S. Presidents – including Barack Obama, Donald Trump, and possibly the greatest fictional (unfortunately) figurehead ever. "The conversations about Obama and Trump were inevitable," Harmon shared during a recent interview. "Curtis has a naïveté that you could overlap with Trump, who is like, 'I'm an outsider, and I consider this job simple, and I don't care about the bureaucracy of it.' On the Obama side, it's the charmer and the guy who gets organic joy in being liked – that whole rock star aspect of Obama. But mostly just more legendary aspects of presidents from the past, all Serpentor'd into a test tube baby that then becomes our version of maybe Martin Sheen in 'West Wing,' where it's our fantasy president, warts and all."

President Curtis Season 1 Episode 7: "Ghosts" Review by Ray Flook 8.5 / 10 Between the heart-to-heart between Andre and Abraham Lincoln, and O'Doyle making his point to Banks about embracing your scars, Adult Swim and EPs Dan Harmon & James Siciliano's President Curtis S01E07: "Ghosts" was a fun and inciteful examination of the importance of not letting yourself become a victim of your past - how what matters is the person you choose to be now. Though we're not quite sure Lincoln completely learned his lesson...

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