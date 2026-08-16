Posted in: Adult Swim, Review, Rick and Morty, TV | Tagged: president curtis

President Curtis Season 1 Ep. 4: "Purchase" Thoughts: Buyer Beware

President Curtis, O'Doyle, and Banks have a major Louisiana Purchase problem to solve in the above-average S01E04: "Purchase."

Keeping the receipt when you purchase something is a pretty smart move – about 99.99% of the time. But President Curtis (Keith David), O'Doyle (Jim Rash), and Banks (Stephanie Beatriz) find themselves dealing with a very problematic 00.01%. It seems that the Louisiana Purchase came with a receipt, with some serious fine print that sends the team spiraling down a rabbit hole of old friends (and enemies) in a race to keep the U.S. together. With that in mind, we have some real-time thoughts on tonight's episode of Adult Swim and EPs Dan Harmon & James Siciliano's "Rick and Morty" spinoff, S01E04: "Purchase," followed by some previous insights on the season.

President Curtis Season 1 Episode 4: "Purchase" Real-Time Thoughts

Along with learning a little too much about George Washington's woodworking skills (and his wooden left nipple), the opener does an excellent job not just of setting up the problem but also of giving the team some more quality time together so we can get to know them better. I think it's safe to say that O'Doyle has some issues with his Leprechaun side, and Banks needs some help to lighten the fuck up a bit every now and then.

A top hat in Lincoln on Mount Rushmore – with a revolving restaurant – is pretty damn funny.

It's nice to see Banks and O'Doyle learned nothing from last week's snitching lesson.

Okay, so it seems that Napoleon's clause forbidding entry into the cave led France to take back the Louisiana Purchase.

I support Agent Chomps being on the team, by the way.

Napoleon's descendant is no fucking joke – damn.

Vampires have straw teeth in this universe; good to know

We're all about President Curtis also having a team of vampires he works with and considers allies.

Damn the French and vampires! You can't trust them! LOLOLOL Thankfully, one of the vampires wasn't "in the group chat" (great O'Doyle line) when it came to planning the double-cross.

Wow… was O'Doyle actually working on… an apology?

Hmmm. Not sure how to think about this one. It was fun, introduced some interesting elements into the universe, and was a pretty solid all-around effort. That said, I don't feel like I'm walking away from this episode the same way I did the previous three. That may change when I look back on the season after it wraps, but for now, it was an okay effort that brought the series a bit more back to reality after three strong episodes to start.

EPs Talk Spinoff, Confirm Rick and Morty Appearance

With President Curtis currently running, we're getting some interesting insights on Adult Swim's Rick and Morty spinoff from the show's creators. Checking in with Deadline Hollywood for an exclusive interview, Harmon and Siciliano discuss why President Curtis was a good choice for a spinoff, how the character differs from his previous appearance, and (officially confirmed) having Rick and Morty appear in the opener.

Harmon on Spotlighting President Andre Curtis: "It was because that was the character who could have their own self-contained world that wouldn't be redundantly overlapping. You can think of him as like a concentric circle: If we wanted Rick to do an X Files-level mission on Earth, like going to find the Hodag in Rhinelander, Wisconsin or the Loch Ness Monsters, he could do that, but his circle is broader. The comparison I make is it's like 'Doctor Who' and 'The X Files.' Both involve aliens, but you have a different perspective there. It allows the tonality to stay the same, but it's not redundant."

Siciliano & Harmon on How the Character Was "Adjusted" for the Spinoff Series:

Siciliano: "The one thing we 'retconned' and adjusted from the Rick and Morty character when we were building our guy out is that in Rick and Morty, he is very approval-driven and craves that. That was the first thing when talking about this show – it is almost the opposite. We wanted him to not be rolling his eyes at the job as part of his duty to protect people."

Harmon: "You go to TV for a little escapism, and the thing that drives us nuts about politics, whether we accept it or not, is that the numbers wag the dog. What do you have to say to win an election? We thought about it pretty hard, and what we needed to change about this guy is if you gave him a chance to have his numbers go up but in order to do it he had to lie or cheat, he wouldn't. He is only doing the job of president because if he doesn't, someone worse will.

"This is canonical stuff that will only be revealed if the show lives long in the tooth, but we know as writers that his ex-wife, who is not in the picture at the start, was the strategist. He is more like a golden retriever. When he walks into the room people say, 'I want to have a beer with him,' which is what gets you elected, but she was the more politically-motivated one. He is divorced from his Yoda. He is not a fraud like Remington Steele, where it was all sizzle, no steak, but it is not the job he would have chosen. He is a soldier and a vampire slayer, and he was a lonely guy who begrudgingly took on this role of serving hundreds of millions of people."

President Curtis Season 1 Episode 4: "Purchase" Review by Ray Flook 7 / 10 Hmmm. Not sure how to think about this one. Adult Swim's President Curtis Season 1 Episode 4: "Purchase" was fun, introduced some interesting elements into the universe (like vampires with straw teeth), and was a pretty solid all-around effort. That said, I don't feel like I'm walking away from this episode the same way I did the previous three. That may change when I look back on the season after it wraps, but for now, it was an okay effort that brought the series a bit more back to reality after three strong episodes to start.

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