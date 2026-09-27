Posted in: Adult Swim, Cartoon Network, TV | Tagged: president curtis

President Curtis Season 1 Finale: "Timber" Preview: Guess Who's Back?

The team deals with a big bad they thought was long dead in tonight's season finale of Adult Swim's President Curtis, S01E10: "Timber."

Article Summary President Curtis heads into its Season 1 finale, "Timber," with Adult Swim already renewing the Rick and Morty spinoff.

O'Doyle faces deepening family fallout, while Banks digs further into her mysterious past after Santa's troubling push.

President Curtis must confront Paul Bunyon's shocking return, now part tree and threatening both lives and his public image.

The President Curtis finale preview includes the official synopsis, trailer, and a clip teasing Curtis's ultimate test tonight.

The bad news? Tonight's the season finale of Adult Swim and EPs Dan Harmon & James Siciliano's President Curtis. The great news? The "Rick and Morty" spinoff has already been given the green light for a second season. But there are much bigger issues than that in play tonight as we look ahead to S01E10: "Timber." Heading into tonight's season-ender, O'Doyle (Jim Rash) is still dealing with some family wounds that were reopened (and seemingly about to get worse), while Banks (Stephanie Beatriz) might be heading further down the rabbit hole regarding her past life (no thanks to Santa, who didn't exactly help the situation).

And then there's President Curtis (Keith David), who has more than his fair share of personal, professional, and political problems to deal with. So, you can only imagine how he's feeling when the news breaks that one of his biggest wins, taking down a serial killer, Paul Bunyon, goes up in flames when Bunyon returns. But this version of Bunyon isn't the same one that President Curtis and O'Doyle defeated. He's now part tree – and apparently, millions believe he's hot. With that in mind, here's a look at the official overview, episode trailer, and preview clip for tonight's episode.

President Curtis Season 1 Episode 10: "Timber" Preview

President Curtis Season 1 Episode 10 "Timber" – When a murderous American legend resurfaces, Curtis once again rises to the challenge – but doing so proves to be the ultimate test of his public image.

New Tonight on Adult Swim: 11:30/3:30 President Curtis: Timber

12:00/4:00 The Terrors of Jordan Mendoza: Sometimes I Feel Haunted. pic.twitter.com/UgQ0v2PFVo — Swimpedia (@swimpedia) September 27, 2026

During a recent Reddit AMA, Siciliano, EP Steve Levy (Executive Producer), and Writer/EP Danielle Uhlarik tackled a number of topics related to the "Rick and Morty" spinoff. Here are two highlights that caught our attention:

Siciliano on Choosing President Curtis for a Spinoff: "When introducing the President in s2 of RAM, Dan always knew that the character would be a recurring one, especially with Keith David playing him. We loved that character so much, and Keith is such a legend. The conversation naturally evolved to the spinoff when we we doing the s5 Thanksgiving episode on RAM — we started seeing the potential for a whole world we could build around Curtis. Zooming in on the X-Files, cryptid, National Treasure aspect, and the idea that we could build a more scifi terrestrial workplace comedy around him."

Siciliano on Giving Mythical Creatures "Culture and Lore": "When Dan and I were first talking about the characters, we loved the idea of treating the mythical characters in our world more like Star Trek — that these weren't just one-off monsters, they were part of a whole culture and race of people. That we take them seriously and build out their culture and lore, see the humanity in them, as well as the monster side. O'Doyle was the first character we landed on."

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