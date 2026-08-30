Posted in: Adult Swim, Rick and Morty, TV | Tagged: president curtis

President Curtis Tackles an Energy Crisis: Our S01E06 "Hollow" Preview

Check out our updated preview for tonight's episode of Adult Swim and EPs Dan Harmon & James Siciliano's President Curtis S01E06: "Hollow."

Article Summary President Curtis S01E06 "Hollow" sends Curtis, Banks, and O'Doyle into Hollow Earth as America faces an energy crisis.

The updated President Curtis preview highlights tonight's Adult Swim episode and teases more Janice chaos from Alanna Ubach.

Episode 6's setup promises a bigger mission for Team President Curtis, with high-stakes answers hidden deep underground.

A quick look back at President Curtis S01E05 "David" spotlights Janice, team trust issues, and stronger character dynamics.

Welcome back to our weekly preview for Adult Swim and EPs Dan Harmon & James Siciliano's "Rick and Morty" spinoff, President Curtis. In S01E06: "Hollow," an energy crisis sends the President (Keith David), Banks (Stephanie Beatriz), and O'Doyle (Jim Rash) to Hollow Earth to find some answers. The best part? It looks like we're going to be getting a lot more of Alanna Ubach's Janice – and that's never a bad thing. Here's our updated preview for tonight's episode, followed by a look back at our real-time thoughts on last week's episode:

President Curtis Season 1 Episode 6: "Hollow" Preview

President Curtis Season 1 Episode 6 "Hollow" – When America faces a national energy crisis, Curtis and his team venture deep into Hollow Earth to find a solution.

Tune into Adult Swim on Sunday, August 30th at 11:30 PM to catch the next brand new episode of President Curtis, "Hollow"! pic.twitter.com/IkDDmDCqjY — Swimpedia (@swimpedia) August 24, 2026

Season 1 Episode 5: "David" Real-Time Thoughts

As much as we like seeing President Curtis and the team in action, I have to play Devil's Advocate for a second to say that Susan and the party people kinda do have a point. It's great that he's taking down serial killer Paul Bunyon and killer Moth Man; we don't get to hear much about what's going on with the day-to-day domestic and international policies. While that might not make for a run of interesting episodes, it would be pretty funny to see an episode where President Curtis, Banks, and O'Doyle never leave The White House because they're pulling an all-nighter working on a health care bill, or maybe waiting for a Congressional vote on an important issue.

Okay, so Camp David is actually the home for a witch named David who tests Presidents to see if they have what it takes.

Uh-oh… our girl Janice is a "White House lifer" – and they are a nasty bunch.

Okay, I'm loving how President Curtis is narrating his own test – but what's going to be the thing that hits him hard?

Oh no – the "White House liffers" have a "Mean Girls" book on all of the U.S. Presidents.

Yup – Banks sold out President Curtis to the "White House lifers" – and that's not going to be a good thing.

That shitty first job will always come back to haunt you; it never fails.

"Let's go eat this bitch for dinner!" Janice rules!

The idea that all of them had to confess their vulnerabilities to be able to bind the witch to Camp David was a nice narrative device – and it's clear that President Curtis, Banks, and O'Doyle still need to work on their communication.

It was nice seeing President Curtis and Banks on the same page at the end, and that bodes well for the rest of the team. If we could get some one-on-one time between Andre and O'Doyle and Banks and O'Doyle, the show could be very well-positioned heading into the season finale and second season.

As "Team President Curtis" continues to grow, tonight's episode was a big improvement from last week's minor bump in the road. While communication was the key tonight, trust and the importance of accepting who you are – warts and all- were the big thematic standouts. The "Rick and Morty" spinoff continues to differentiate itself from the original series in some fun and interesting ways – and you can never go wrong with more Janice.

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