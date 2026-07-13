Posted in: Adult Swim, Rick and Morty, TV | Tagged: president curtis, rick and morty

President Curtis Teaser: Suddenly, Beth & Summer Are Big O'Doyle Fans

In the newest teaser for the Rick and Morty spinoff, Beth and Summer are impressed with President Curtis and his team - or, at least O'Doyle.

Article Summary Adult Swim’s new President Curtis teaser previews the Rick and Morty spinoff ahead of its July 26 premiere.

Beth and Summer make a surprise appearance, impressed by President Curtis’s team and especially O’Doyle.

The latest President Curtis clip highlights wendigo chaos, paranormal threats, and the team’s hands-on style.

Adult Swim also revealed SDCC 2026 plans, including President Curtis events, screenings, and a premiere panel.

With EPs Dan Harmon and James Siciliano's President Curtis set to start hitting screens on July 26th, we've got a brand new look at the upcoming spinoff that includes some familiar faces from the Rick and Morty side of things. Also starring Stephanie Beatriz (Brooklyn Nine-Nine) as Chief of Staff Banks and Jim Rash (Community) as Special Agent O'Doyle, the series follows President Andre Curtis (David) and his eccentric staff as they tackle the kind of crises that Rick Sanchez could never be bothered with – from interdimensional diplomacy to paranormal investigations and unexplained phenomena. In the clip below, we see how the team takes a hands-on approach to danger, including an outbreak of Wendigos. It definitely got Beth and Summer's attention – or, at least, a shirtless O'Doyle got their attention.

Here's a look at the latest teaser for President Curtis, followed by a look at some of Adult Swim's SDCC 2026 plans:

President Curtis: Adult Swim on the Green Returns at SDCC 2026

Adult Swim on the Green is returning to this year's San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC), transforming Bayfront Park into a free fan festival with games, rides, giveaways, dance parties, and much more. The first-come/first-served event does not require an SDCC badge and will run from Thursday, July 23rd, to Sunday, July 26th. The first 700 folks who check it out will receive an exclusive prize, and the following nighttime activities (7 pm – 10 pm PT) are on tap:

Thursday, July 23rd : "Night of New," featuring an exclusive content screening.

: "Night of New," featuring an exclusive content screening. Friday, July 24th : Live table reads with Rick and Morty & President Curtis.

: Live table reads with Rick and Morty & President Curtis. Saturday, July 25th: "Adult Swim Through the Years," including a cosplay dance party and a live animation set by Afuchs Twin.

Now, here's a look at what's on tap panel-wise for Rick and Morty and President Curtis:

1 pm PT: "President Curtis" Premiere Panel (Indigo Ballroom) – From the Rick and Morty universe comes President Curtis, Adult Swim's new animated comedy co-created by Dan Harmon and James Siciliano and starring Keith David as President Andre Curtis. Just ahead of the series premiere, the cast and creative team present a first look at the new series that follows the commander-in-chief and his eccentric staff as they tackle everyday issues such as interdimensional diplomacy, paranormal investigations, and unexplained phenomena.

3 pm PT: "Rick and Morty" Season 9 (Indigo Ballroom) – The multiverse crashes Comic-Con as the entire voice cast of Adult Swim's Rick and Morty joins executive producers Dan Harmon and Scott Marder for a look at season 9 of Adult Swim's Emmy-winning animated hit. Behind-the-scenes stories, creative insights, and interdimensional chaos are on the table as the team discusses what's next for Rick and Morty and all of the Smith family.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!