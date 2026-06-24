Posted in: Adult Swim, Cartoon Network, Rick and Morty, TV | Tagged: president curtis

President Curtis Trailer: "Rick and Morty" Spinoff Set for July 26th

Here's a look at official trailer for EPs Dan Harmon and James Siciliano's Keith David-starring President Curtis, debuting on July 26th.

Article Summary President Curtis drops its official trailer as the Rick and Morty spinoff sets a Sunday, July 26th premiere on Adult Swim.

Keith David leads President Curtis, with Stephanie Beatriz and Jim Rash joining the workplace comedy's sci-fi chaos.

President Curtis follows Andre Curtis and his staff handling interdimensional diplomacy, paranormal cases, and weird threats.

Adult Swim boss Michael Ouweleen says President Curtis feels distinct from Rick and Morty, with different tech and tone.

If you're looking for animation news and previews, you really can't go wrong with this week's Annecy International Animation Film Festival. Along with a screening of the premiere episode of EPs Dan Harmon and James Siciliano's Keith David-starring President Curtis, Harmon, Siciliano, and David announced that the "Rick and Morty" spinoff would premiere on Sunday, July 26th, at 11:30 pm ET. But that was far from all, as you can tell by what's waiting for you above: yup, the official trailer. Also starring Stephanie Beatriz (Brooklyn Nine-Nine) and Jim Rash (Community), the series follows President Andre Curtis (David) and his eccentric staff as they tackle the kind of crises that Rick Sanchez could never be bothered with – from interdimensional diplomacy to paranormal investigations and unexplained phenomena.

Teasing that "people will be surprised how different" the spinoff series is from Rick and Morty, Adult Swim, Cartoon Network & Boomerang head Michael Ouweleen offered some more insight into what President Curtis has to offer while checking in with Deadline Hollywood during this week's Annecy Festival. "It's a workplace comedy and the charm of Keith David helps a lot," he shared. "It's been fun to watch [co-creator] James [Siciliano] grow and build a separate but related team. Even the technology is different because President Curtis has access to a certain level of technology that is cool, but nothing like Rick's level of technology." In addition, Ouweleen believes the series will have a chance to dive deeper into the backstories of supporting players Banks, O'Doyle, and Janice, with spinoff potentials always being considered.

In a brief YouTube Shorts clip (which you can check out here), we see the team head to FDR's Fireside Shaft to track a suspect, with President Curtis making it clear they don't have time for sympathetic backstories.

"President Curtis has always been a blast to play," said David. "Getting to explore his world more deeply in this new series is a dream. I can't wait for fans to see what kind of chaos he stirs up when Rick isn't around to steal the spotlight." Michael Ouweleen, President, Adult Swim, added, "This is a series we would have greenlit even if it didn't have anything at all to do with 'Rick and Morty.' President Andre Curtis is just that good of a character." Harmon and Siciliano shared, "President Curtis has always been one of our favorite characters to write — he's the only person in the multiverse who can go toe-to-toe with Rick and still hold office. Now we finally get to go on sci-fi missions from Curtis' point of view. And with Keith David leading the charge, it's going to be a wild ride." Harmon and Siciliano also serve as executive producers, alongside Danielle Uhlarik, Monica Mitchell, and Steve Levy.

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