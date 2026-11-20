Posted in: Apple, TV | Tagged: presumed innocent

Presumed Innocent Season 2: Brosnahan & Rhys Face Off This February

Set for February 19th, Apple TV released a teaser and images for Presumed Innocent Season 2, starring Rachel Brosnahan and Matthew Rhys.

A new season brings a new case, and Apple TV is offering viewers their best look yet at what the second season of multi-Emmy Award-winning storyteller and showrunner David E. Kelley's Presumed Innocent has in store. Starring and executive produced by Emmy Award and Golden Globe winner Rachel Brosnahan (Superman), and also starring multi-Emmy Award winner Matthew Rhys (Widow's Bay), the eight-episode legal drama will debut globally on the streaming service with the first two episodes on Friday, February 19th, 2027 (followed by one new episode every Friday through April 2nd).

The sophomore season of Presumed Innocent is based on Dissection of a Murder, the debut legal thriller novel by Jo Murray, who also serves as a co-executive producer. Up-and-coming defense attorney Lelia Reynolds (Brosnahan) faces off against her district attorney husband (Rhys) in a murder case that threatens to destroy both their careers and their marriage. In addition to Brosnahan and Rhys, the second season also stars two-time Emmy Award winner Courtney B. Vance, Emmy Award nominee and BAFTA Award winner Fiona Shaw, Jack Reynor, and Lesley-Ann Brandt, and Judith Light as a special guest star.

The first season of the streaming series earned four Emmy Award nominations, including Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for Jake Gyllenhaal, Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for Bill Camp, Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for Peter Sarsgaard, and Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for Ruth Negga.

Apple TV's Presumed Innocent hails from multi-Emmy Award winners Kelley and J.J. Abrams. Kelley serves as showrunner on season two and executive produces through David E. Kelley Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television alongside Matthew Tinker. Abrams executive produces through Bad Robot Productions. Rachel Rusch Rich, Dee Johnson, Dustin Thomason, and Brosnahan also serve as executive producers. Jake Gyllenhaal, who starred in the critically acclaimed first season, executive produces under his Nine Stories banner. Scott Turow, author of Presumed Innocent, is a co-executive producer.

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