Posted in: Max, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: max, pll, Pretty Little Liars, pretty little liars: summer school, preview, season 2

Pretty Little Liars: Summer School Ready to Wrap; Madison, Gish Post

Based on Bailee Madison & Annabeth Gish's posts, Max's Pretty Little Liars: Summer School could wrap filming later today or tonight.

Well, that didn't take long. Earlier this week, Max's "The One To Watch In 2024" trailer included some quick looks at Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa and Lindsay C. Bring's Pretty Little Liars: Summer School, confirming its 2024 premiere status – always a good thing. While the looks were brief, the two main takeaways showed our cast/potential victims channeling their inner "Cobra Kai," as well as a very ominous figure holding a knife. Well, it seems like it was all very well-timed because we're starting to hear from the cast & creative team that a wrap on the season has already kicked in for some of the cast – signaling that a full wrap announcement should be coming sooner rather than later. As you'll see below, Bailee Madison (Imogen Adams) confirms that filming is wrapping for her today & Annabeth Gish (Dr. Anne Sullivan) confirmed that she had wrapped filming – and they did with some very touching & heartfelt posts:

"I wrapped my work on @prettylittleliars this week, and boy, did I have a blast. I loved every minute of working on #PLLSS with this special cast and this damn crew, most all of whom returned after the months-long strike!!!" Gish wrote in her Instagram post signaling that she had wrapped filming on the season" "So glad @writerras and @lindsaycbring brought me on for this romp of a season. Gotta say, these women, Zaria, Bailee, Chandler, Maia, and Malia, are gems both on and off set—couldn't be more impressed by them and honored I got to sit in hotel hallways eating tacos and frozen yogurt, just being in their sweet circle. There's a whole lotta heart and savvy in this hard-working, talented bunch. Gave me a lot of faith:) Hold onto your panties, folks. It's gonna be FUN AF to watch! @streamonmax #prettylittleliarssummerschool (PS and a big shout out to my OG BFF @ginagirolamo. We've come a long way, baby! )😍" Here's a look at the original post:

And here's a look at Bring throwing some love right back at Gish:

UPDATE: Well, it looks like today's the big wrap day based on Madison's post just before we went live with this:

And it's a work finish for us all tonight. Here's to trying to keep it together allll day and not cry 100 times. @PLLonMax pic.twitter.com/LeB5B5lNIC — Bailee Madison (@BaileeMadison) December 8, 2023 Show Full Tweet

Here's a look back at Max's 2024 trailer from yesterday – with footage from Pretty Little Liars: Summer School beginning at the 1:13 mark (and featured during the opening & closing of the trailer):

The (Pre-SAG-AFTRA/WGA Strikes) Road to Pretty Little Liars: Summer School

Now here's a look at the preview that was released back in November 2022, followed by the social media "breadcrumbs" that led to the big reveal (hopefully, with some more storyline details on the way soon):

"Happy Halloween! It may still be October, but it's not too early to start thinking about summer vacation. Or in the case of Millwood High's [Pretty Little Liars]," Aguirre-Sacasa wrote in his Instagram post that also included some interesting key art announcing the title of what we now know is the second season. And major points for the homage to 1981's slasher parody Student Bodies for the poster:

"Always a treat when some little liars stop by the writers' offices to say HELLOOO, spill the tea, and tell us juicy secrets! Season Two of ['Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin'] is HAPPENING!!! But is it ['Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin'] again this year…or something else?" Aguirre-Sacasa wrote in the caption of his Instagram post from October that included that teaser at the end that something was on the way:

"The doctor is in… sane… Actually, she's beyond lovely. Here's a first look at the iconic [Annabeth Gish] returning to the #PLL universe as Dr. Sullivan, helping our indefatigable little liars navigate the traumas of last season as well as the horrors and indignities of…SUMMER SCHOOL… #PLL: SS is gearing up for a hot, cruel, BLOODY summer of fun…," Aguirre-Sacasa wrote as the caption to their Instagram post back in April announcing Annabeth Gish (Mayfair Witches, The Fall of the House of Usher) was returning as Dr. Anne Sullivan:

"We are beyond excited to continue telling stories with our amazing group of little liars — exploring their friendships, their romances, their secrets, and their status as scream queens supreme!" said Aguirre-Sacasa and Bring in a joint statement when news of the show's return was first announced. "Eternal thanks to the fans who have embraced this new horror version of Pretty Little Liars — which we'll be continuing, of course — as well as our partners at HBO Max, Warner Bros. Television, and Alloy Entertainment. As Tabby would say, 'There's a sequel in the offing!'"

HBO Max's Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin is produced by Aguirre-Sacasa's Muckle Man Productions and Alloy Entertainment (Gossip Girl, Pretty Little Liars, The Vampire Diaries, You) in association with Warner Bros. Television. Bailee Madison, Chandler Kinney, Zaria, Malia Pyles, and Maia Reficco star as the new generation of Liars. Joining the five are Mallory Bechtel, Sharon Leal, Elena Goode, Lea Salonga, Eric Johnson, and Alex Aiono.I. Marlene King (who developed the original Pretty Little Liars), Michael Grassi, Caroline Baron, and Alloy's Leslie Morgenstein and Gina Girolamo are also executive producers of the series, which is based upon the bestselling series of books by Sara Shepard, published by Alloy Entertainment.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!