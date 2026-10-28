Posted in: Netflix, TV | Tagged: netflix, Pride and Prejudice

Pride and Prejudice Trailer: Netflix Series Set for December 3rd

Netflix released a trailer for its new series adaptation of Pride and Prejudice, with all six episodes set to premiere on December 3rd.

Article Summary Netflix has unveiled the Pride and Prejudice trailer, with all six episodes of the new limited series premiering December 3.

Emma Corrin, Jack Lowden, and Olivia Colman lead Netflix’s Pride and Prejudice adaptation from Dolly Alderton.

Heartstopper director Euros Lyn helms Pride and Prejudice, promising a fresh take on Jane Austen’s timeless romance.

Netflix is positioning Pride and Prejudice as the ultimate romantic comedy for a new generation of Austen fans.

Netflix has released the trailer for its upcoming adaptation of Pride and Prejudice, hitting the streamer on December 3rd. Dolly Alderton and director Euros Lyn (Heartstopper) are responsible for the six-episode series, which stars Emma Corrin, Jack Lowden, Olivia Colman, Rufus Sewell, Freya Mavor, Jamie Demetriou, Daryl McCormack, Rhea Norwood, Siena Kelly, and Louis Partridge. "We are delighted to be sharing this beloved British classic with our global audience. Pride and Prejudice is the ultimate romantic comedy," Netflix executive Mona Qureshi said when the project was first announced. "Dolly's fierce intelligence and enormous heart, twinned with her genuine love of the Austen novel, mean she is able to bring new insights, whilst celebrating all that the generations of fans hold so dear. The caliber of a cast led by Emma, Jack, and Olivia is a testament to this precious story being in the best possible hands, with Euros Lyn and the team at Lookout Point at the helm."

Pride And Prejudice For A New Generation

"When wealthy bachelors arrive in their neighborhood, the five Bennet sisters must navigate love, family, and society's expectations to secure their futures. Jane (Freya Mavor) falls for the charming Mr. Bingley (Daryl McCormack), while Elizabeth (Corrin) clashes with Bingley's proud friend Mr. Darcy (Lowden). Unexpected encounters and family scandals force Elizabeth to reconsider her feelings and discover the true nature of love." Alderton and Lyn will executive produce, along with Laura Lankester, Will Johnston, and Louise Mutter for Lookout Point, with Corrin earning their first executive producer credit as well. Lisa Osborne (Wolf Hall: The Mirror and the Light) produces.

I know what you are thinking, but stop. Pride and Prejudice is one of those stories each generation has to make its own version of. The trailer is good, and while this one will never compare to my generation's, my hope is that it can be embraced by this new breed of fans, who fall in love with it and call it their own.

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