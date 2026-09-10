Posted in: Hulu, TV | Tagged: Prison Break, Prison Break: Black Creek

Prison Break: Black Creek Teasers: Elgin James Spinoff in Production

Hulu released two mini-teasers to announce that production was underway on Elgin James' in-universe series, Prison Break: Black Creek.

Article Summary Hulu confirmed Prison Break: Black Creek is now in production, unveiling two mini-teasers for the new spinoff series.

Elgin James’ Prison Break: Black Creek is set in the original universe but leaves Michael Scofield and Lincoln behind.

The Hulu series follows a soldier-turned-corrections officer entering a deadly prison to save someone she loves.

Lukas Gage says Prison Break: Black Creek is darker, grittier, and scarier, with Hulu allowing a bolder new tone.

A little less than a year after the word came down that Hulu had given a series green light to Mayans M.C. co-creator, executive producer, and showrunner Elgin James' new take on the popular FOX drama Prison Break, we're getting our biggest update yet. Hulu released two very interesting mini-teasers earlier today, both with the same mission: to let folks know that production was underway. Though set in the same universe as the original series, the new series moves beyond the original show's main characters – Michael Scofield (Wentworth Miller) and Lincoln Burrows (Dominic Purcell) – to stand on its own. To that end, we also learned the official name for the series: Prison Break: Black Creek.

In Hulu's Prison Break: Black Creek, a soldier-turned-corrections officer takes a job at one of the deadliest prisons in America to prove just how far she'll go for someone she loves. Here's a look at the two announcement teasers released for the upcoming spinoff series:

"It's gritty, and it's dark, and it's scary," Lukas Gage (Jackson) shared with Variety earlier this summer. "We definitely pay homage to the old series, but it's a very new take on it, and Elgin has such a personal connection to the story and a personal take on it that is very different. So it's a right balance of not trying to recreate the magic of what was the original show, but it's on Hulu, too. It's not Fox, so we can get really gritty on this one." The actor also revealed the very real-world way he prepared for his role. "I've watched [West Virginia Senator] Joe Manchin, who was running for Congress in West Virginia forever," Gage said. "He's been like the template of who I've been watching, but a lot of people that I admire, like Obama – not as much Spencer Pratt – more Obama vibes."

The upcoming series stars Chris Coy as Mule, Clayton Cardenas as Ghost, Donal Logue as Holt Keane, Drake Rodger as Tommy, Emily Browning as Cassidy Collins, Georgie Flores as Andrea, Jean Louisa Kelly as Margaret, JR Bourne as Junior, Kelli Berglund as Cheyenne, Kerry Bishé as Mary Smith, Lili Taylor as Carole Mullen, Lukas Gage as Jackson, Margo Martindale as Jessica Strand, Myles Bullock as Darius "Red" Lewis, Ray McKinnon as Joe Dahl, Robin Weigert as Chaplain Bannon, Sam Trammell as Jarrod Boggs, Sean Bridgers as Hollis, and Sylvester Powell as Maze. Priscilla Delgado has been tapped for the recurring role of Cheyenne. Original series creator and executive producer Paul Scheuring and original series' executive producers Dawn Olmstead, Marty Adelstein, and Neal Moritz are set to executive produce alongside showrunner/writer/pilot director Elgin James and his Sierra Drive production banner, with 20th Television producing.

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