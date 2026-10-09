Posted in: Apple, TV | Tagged: Prodigies

Prodigies: Apple TV Previews Edebiri & Sharpe-Starring Rom Com Series

Apple TV released a look at Prodigies, a romantic comedy starring creator Will Sharpe and Ayo Edebiri, who co-stars and executive-produces.

Article Summary Apple TV unveiled a first look at Prodigies, the new romantic comedy series starring Ayo Edebiri and Will Sharpe.

Will Sharpe created, wrote, directed, and executive produced Prodigies, with Edebiri also serving as executive producer.

Prodigies premieres globally on Apple TV on February 10, 2027, launching with two episodes before weekly releases.

The seven-episode Apple TV rom-com comes from Emmy- and BAFTA-winning SISTER Pictures, adding prestige to Prodigies.

If HBO is the pinnacle of prestige television on the cable side, then it would be safe to say that Apple TV claims that title on the streaming side of things. As for the overall titleholder, that's an interesting debate. Based on Emmy Award wins over the past several years, you could easily call it a photo-finish – impressive considering Apple TV hasn't been in the game nearly as long. That brings us to our first look at Apple TV's Prodigies, a romantic comedy series starring, created, written, directed, and executive produced by BAFTA and Actor Award winner Will Sharpe (The White Lotus, A Real Pain) alongside Emmy and Actor Award winner Ayo Edebiri (The Bear, Bottoms), who co-stars and executive produces. Produced by the Emmy- and BAFTA Award-winning SISTER Pictures, the seven-episode season premieres globally on Wednesday, February 10th, 2027, with two episodes, then one episode weekly until March 17th, 2027. Now, here are the first-look images released by the streamer on Friday:

Apple TV's Prodigies follows Didi (Edebiri) and Ren (Sharpe), two former child prodigies now in their 30s, as they reexamine the relationship they've been in since they were nine. From London to Tokyo by way of Virginia, this unconventional take on a romantic comedy explores ideas of potential, ambition, and the universal complexities of long-term relationships. As they begin to question whether their very ordinary existence is living up to the extraordinary promise of their childhood, they find themselves in a new and terrifying kind of chaos. Joining Edebiri and Sharpe are John Malkovich, Tobias Menzies, Yumi Asō, Maria Bakalova, Sophia Di Martino, Rina Sawayama, Reece Shearsmith, Dame Meera Syal, and Andrene Ward-Hammond. The streaming series is executive-produced by Naomi De Pear (This Is Going to Hurt, Flowers), Katie Carpenter (Waiting for the Out, Landscapers), and Jane Featherstone (Black Doves, Giri/Haji), for SISTER Pictures, alongside Sharpe for Fukuda Films, and Edebiri.

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