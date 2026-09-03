Posted in: Games, Role Playing Games, Tabletop, TV | Tagged: Gungnir, ProgCore

ProgCore & Gungnir Partner To Produce Fantasy TV Shows and Podcasts

Good news, Fantasy fans! ProgCore and Gungnir have teamed up to explore podcasts and TV projects, as well as new books and games.

Article Summary ProgCore and Gungnir have launched ProgCore Press to develop fantasy books, podcasts, TV shows, and RPG projects.

ProgCore Fantasy: Dark Age of Theer is a 300-page resource packed with worldbuilding, GM tools, and 20+ stories.

The World of Theer features contributions from Anjali Bhimani, Wil Wheaton, Terry Matalas, and other TTRPG names.

ProgCore and Gungnir are also planning a cocktail book, graphic novel, short stories, and adventure modules for 2027.

Some awesome news for fantasy fans as two groups are uniting to make new content, as ProgCore and Gungnir are coming together for a couple of projects. If you're not already aware of them, ProgCore is a new project led by Todd Stashwick and David Net, formed as an LLC fantasy imprint under the L.A. boutique publisher. The news came down from Deadline that the two sides have now formed ProgCore Press, which will focus on creating fantasy and role-playing games, and will also explore podcasts and TV projects.

A New Fantasy Realm Has Been Created Between ProgCore and Gungnir

The first big project announced is called ProgCore Fantasy: Dark Age of Theer, which will serve as a 300-page resource for fantasy role-playing gamers, helping them GM and play titles beyond the more famous IPs on the market. This will include tips and advice, information about a new original fantasy world called World of Theer, and over 20 short stories set in that world, written by a variety of celebrities in the TTRPG space. Including Anjali Bhimani, Wil Wheaton, Terry Matalas, Cecil Castellucci, Marc Bernardin, Erol Otus, and Jasmine Bhullar. The two put up signed limited editions back in March 2026, which sold out almost immediately. The book will be released to the general public in Spring 2027.

While the two sides did not reveal any of their plans on the TV or podcasting side just yet, it was also confirmed that they're currently working on a fantasy TTRPG-themed cocktail book, a new graphic novel, and a book of short stories set in Theer beyond those in the new book mentioned above. They'll also make several adventure modules for well-known games such as Dungeons & Dragons and Shadowdark. It's quoted the move for Gungnir, as they have previously focused on science fiction, fantasy storytelling, and superhero novels. The new partnership will definitely garner some attention as many of these start to come to fruition in 2027.

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